Cold home? This Auckland family found the perfect fix – now with a year of free power

Fletcher Living home in Park Green Karaka photographed for promotional purposes. Does not depict the family referenced in the article.

After more than two decades in New Zealand, Tito and Nel Molinyawe felt it was time for an upgrade, and Tito was more than happy to let his wife take the lead.

They had enjoyed their four-bedroom Henderson home for years but were ready to move into something modern, cosy and efficient. While house-hunting, they came across Fletcher Living’s Park Green development in Karaka.

“One of the dreams of my wife was to move into a new build,” Tito said. “We had seen a lot of houses outside Fletcher Living, but once we stepped into this house, we just fell in love with it.”

Although the decision was made together, Tito admits Nel had the final say. “It is always between us, but once she likes it, that is it,” he laughed.

Tito, a gib stopper who knows good construction, says the quality of the new five-bedroom home stood out immediately. “You cannot compare it with a house that was built decades ago, it is completely different,” he said.

Fletcher Living at Park Green Karaka photographed for promotional purposes. Does not depict the family referenced in the article.

His 24-year-old son Ben, who works in project management, agreed and was equally impressed with the workmanship.

The family loved the layout and design. “I like the kitchen, I like the lawn. Once you step in, you can call it home,” Tito said. “The high ceiling – more than the standard 2.4m – gives you space to move and live in every day.”

All Fletcher Living homes come with modern insulation, double glazing and efficient heating as standard. Features like LED lighting, water-saving taps, dual-flush toilets and heat pumps keep energy and water bills low. From early 2026, selected Auckland homes will also feature smart switchboards to help monitor energy use and cut down on power costs even further.

For Tito, who grew up in the Philippines, the contrast between inside and outside on a winter morning is striking.

“The house is fully insulated and came with a heat pump in the lounge,” he said. “Inside the house it stays cosy, I just wear normal clothes, but as soon as I step outside, I feel the cold.”

Having worked with other Fletcher companies on construction projects, Tito was already familiar with their standards.

“They are very fussy about workmanship, they will not hand over a house that is below standard,” he said. He has also been impressed by Fletcher Living’s after‑sales service. “Even after sales, they look after you. If you have any issue, even a small one, they attend to it straight away. You can call them any time and you will get an answer.”

The Molinyawe family has also enjoyed settling into the Park Green community. “It is peaceful, quiet and modern. Even though the houses are close to each other, you barely hear any noise from neighbours,” Tito said. Good insulation and thoughtful design mean Fletcher Living homes feel private and quiet, even in closely built neighbourhoods.

Park Green already has a new school and will soon have a hospital and supermarkets nearby. “It is an upcoming neighbourhood with great potential,” Tito said. The move delivered everything Tito and Nel hoped for – a cosy, efficient home they can see themselves in for years to come. “It is a modern, well built, warm home, everything we wanted.”

