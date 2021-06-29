Business springs from poker game

Photo / Supplied.

Nine mates begin a business after a "night out".

Sometimes a business is born in the most unlikely way. Take the example of nine Christchurch mates who hit upon an idea during nights out playing a bit of poker.

With young, energetic families, the group was sick of feeling dusty and a tad worse for wear the day after their get-togethers.

Out of this conundrum a solution was found through the launch of a small Kiwi-owned business known as Hundy (a play on feeling 100 per cent) to market and distribute a dietary supplement the group say supports the body in recovery from a big night out.

Not only is Hundy designed to support recovery, it has become something of a Kiwi business success story. Launched only 18 months ago, the operation is producing growth far in excess "of what we envisioned," the company's sales and marketing manager, Mimi Crozier says.

Its retail arm has experienced staggering expansion. From zero outlets at launch, the product is now available at more than 300 stores throughout the country including chemists and service stations. On top of this Hundy dispatches hundreds of online orders every week.

Crozier says the idea arose after Hundy's managing director James Stewart (the father of two boys) and his friends realised that, while they were having great fun at their monthly poker nights, the late nights made the next day more difficult than it should have been.

"None of them were getting any younger," she says. "They all have kids and jobs and understood they needed to be on top of their game both at home and at work."

Researching a solution, they came across the all-natural herbal extract from the Japanese Raisin Tree. The active ingredient contained within it is said to support the body's recovery and the liver's natural detoxification process by eliminating toxic by-products caused by food and drinks - one of the main reasons people feel bad after a night out.

But, says Crozier, Hundy also supports recovery from other factors including stressful lifestyles, over-exercising and under-sleeping. She says it contains no additives, flavourings, e-number (artificial substances) or colourings.

She says the Raisin Tree extract contained in Hundy has been used for centuries in Chinese herbal practice. She says international scientific studies have found no major side effects associated with the consumption of its active ingredients.

The nine mates - who still get together for their card nights - each invested in Hundy and approached a number of other friends and associates, who have also opted to invest in the business.

"For these nine mates, Hundy has given them the gift of tomorrow and lets them enjoy their poker night a lot more," says Crozier. "I take it myself after I've been out at night and I find I no longer feel dusty and sluggish the next day."

The supplement is marketed in capsule form and comes in single serve sachets of two capsules. Hundy subscriptions can also be purchased for either four, eight or 12 sachets per month. Crozier says Hundy recommends taking the supplement before going to bed.

For further information go to: hundy.co.nz

Read the label, take only as directed. Nine Guys Limited, Christchurch. TAPS 1260RS