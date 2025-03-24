Building a family home?

This story was prepared by Advance Build and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

The dream of moving into a beautifully designed, comfortable family home isn’t new. What has changed is the way people are choosing to build.

Today, it’s about more than just the right living space. People are becoming increasingly aware of the cost, time and environmental impact associated with home building.

This has sparked a trend towards home building solutions that are:

Cost-certain – weather can cause delays and disruptions, increasing the risk of budget blowouts

– weather can cause delays and disruptions, increasing the risk of budget blowouts Efficient – builds that take months or years are often highly stressful and expensive

– builds that take months or years are often highly stressful and expensive Sustainable – There’s a growing demand for greener construction and home living.

But here’s the tricky bit: this approach isn’t always possible with traditional builds. That’s where Advance Build comes in.

Who is Advance Build?

This family-owned company has been designing and building prefabricated homes since 2008. With a wide range of modern, functionally designed floor plans on offer, the Advance Build team has supported more than 500 clients to create stylish and functional manufactured family homes.

So what actually makes a great family home?

The best family homes are more than just places to live in. They are safe havens designed with the right blend of personality and practicality. Enough personal space for every person – but paired with communal areas that invite families to connect and spend time together.

Advance Build’s factory-built homes are all designed with these aspects in mind. Many of our homes are created for families, giving you:

Open-plan living areas – Creating welcoming spaces to interact with and see one another

– Creating welcoming spaces to interact with and see one another Multiple bedrooms and bathrooms – The quiet areas families need for functional, easy living

– The quiet areas families need for functional, easy living Ample storage – The best way to stay organised and uncluttered

– The best way to stay organised and uncluttered Outdoor spaces – getting the children outside and allowing everyone to relax together.

And it all starts with the right layout.

Floor plans to fit families

Over the years, we’ve learned which design elements make the best family homes. That’s why we’ve developed a mix of floor plans that help modern families get the most out of their space. And, because no two families are the same, you can customise every design to suit your unique lifestyle.

Some of our most popular layouts include:

Vista 3 – This 3.5-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers 180-degree views. Its cleverly-designed spaces and open stacker doors create a roomy, uncluttered feel – ideal for family life.

– This 3.5-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers 180-degree views. Its cleverly-designed spaces and open stacker doors create a roomy, uncluttered feel – ideal for family life. Oasis 3 – Modern and spacious, the Oasis 3 has a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The generous master bedroom and two bathrooms make it an easy choice for families of various sizes.

– Modern and spacious, the Oasis 3 has a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The generous master bedroom and two bathrooms make it an easy choice for families of various sizes. Mission 3 – One of our roomiest layouts (4.5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms), the Mission 3 is perfect for families wanting flexible living. The large living area, extra media room and outdoor deck make entertaining a breeze.

Prefab family homes: the cost-certain, sustainable choice

Dreaming of a family home, but don’t want to take the traditional path? You don’t have to.

