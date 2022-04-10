Bonus Easter Treats: Wallet-Friendly Fun for the Family

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre. Image / Supplied.

The holidays are nearly here - and with them some fantastic value deals, so all the family can participate in the riches of autumn.

With the Easter holidays on the horizon, thoughts are turning to some much-needed time to reset, relax and reconnect as a family. The great news is that an awesome autumn outing can fit in the budget thanks to great-value excursions that offer all the fun without the hefty price tag. Get ready to revel in some autumnal entertainment with these deals under $200.

Nevalea Alpacas. Image / Supplied.

Nevalea Alpacas - Ruapehu

Cute, furry and friendly – animal lovers will rejoice in an up close and personal encounter on Nevalea Alpaca's Ultimate Alpaca Experience. Take a walk down Alpaca Lane and you'll meet some new four-legged friends, who you can hand-feed and pat to feel just how soft they are. Then get ready for an "aww" moment with the option to cuddle with a (cria) baby alpaca. Alpaca experts are on hand to answer all your questions and if you want more time with your furry friends, there's the option to picnic among them with a morning or afternoon tea or lunch hamper.

Family pass from $109. Visit Activities and Tours on nevaleaalpacas.co.nz to find out more.

Waimangu Volcanic Valley - Rotorua

Discover geothermal wonders, beautiful native wildlife and volcanic history on a self-guided walk or hike at Waimangu Volcanic Valley in Rotorua. There's the option for the short highlights walk of 1.5 kilometres or, for the energetic family, you can take on the four-kilometre hike to the lake edge. You'll witness the mysterious Inferno Crater, which rises and falls as it heats and cools, marvel at the sinter terraces growing from minerals solidifying out of the hot spring water and see the fascinating coloured microbes that cloak the hot rocks, along with tiny springs, geysers and rare and unusual plants.

Family pass from $100. Visit Experiences on waimangu.co.nz to find out more.

Waimangu Volcanic Valley. Image / Supplied.

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre - Wairarapa

A family pass at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre (for up to six people with maximum two adults) allows you and the wee ones to go on a self-guided adventure into a wonderland of native bush and wildlife in the wonderful Wairarapa. This is a place of conservation and restoration, where you can see rare birds, including the only kokako in captivity in the world and kiwi chicks being raised in a nursery. There's a free-flight aviary which allows you to see native birds flutter above you as well as plenty of trails through the depths of the forest – New Zealand nature in all its glory.

Family pass from $55. Visit pukaha.org.nz to find out more.

Redwoods Nightlights. Image / Supplied.

Redwoods Nightlights - Rotorua

The redwood forest of Rotorua is a sight to behold at any time of day, but with a Redwoods Nightlights experience you'll see it in two very different lights. Visit during the day to walk the 700-metre trail which ranges from nine to 20 metres in height, with 28 swing bridges to navigate and 120-year-old majestic trees to stand among. Then come back for a second free visit (within three days) after the sun sets to a fantastical illuminated experience of this mighty forest, lit up by 34 lanterns designed by world-renowned designer and sustainability champion David Trubridge.

Family pass from $72. Visit treewalk.co.nz to find out more.

International Antarctic Centre. Image / Supplied.

International Antarctic Centre, Christchurch

If travelling to the South Pole to experience the wonders of Antarctic seems a little out of reach, experience the next best thing at Christchurch's International Antarctic Centre. An incredible world of ice and mystery is yours to behold, with the geography history and culture of this unique part of the world replicated in stunning accuracy. You'll experience real snow and ice, and survive an indoor Antarctic storm, plus learn about the realities of life at Scott Base. There are inhabitants of this icy world to meet too, including little blue penguins and husky hounds.

Go as a family from $199. Visit iceberg.co.nz to find out more.



For more inspiration around how to make the most of Autumn, go to newzealand.com/nz.