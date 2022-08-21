Best ways to see Fiji

Photo / Supplied.

A romantic getaway, fun with friends, solo reflection – Fiji’s range of experiences means everyone is catered for, and in some truly spectacular ways

There's no denying Fiji's romantic allure – gob-smacking sunsets, private beach picnics and seaside cocktails are what couple dreams are made of. But this 300-plus Pacific paradise, just a three-hour flight away, has every holiday maker covered. So if you're a group of friends ready for some long-awaited good times, looking to reconnect through nature, or just want to try something new and exciting in a location that's as gorgeous as it gets, than Fiji has exactly what you need. And from every possible angle.

For smooth sailing fans

If being out on the water is your happy place, Captain Cook Cruises gives you the choice of day or sunset dinner cruises for some fun at sea, for all ages. For those keen to take it further, there are multi-day cruises some of which travel to places lesser-visited – no resorts here - like the Lau Group. It's the perfect way to reach these islands and see untouched Fiji.

Photo / Supplied.

For some adults-only time on the ocean, Blue Lagoon Cruises are multi-night sailings around the Yasawa Islands, where you can luxuriate onboard, then discover what lies beneath at the best snorkelling spots, plus get to know the locals with excursions designed to give you a taste of Fijian life.

For adrenaline junkies

Ready to send your pulse racing? Skydive Fiji promises high-octane thrills with a 200km/h freefall over the captivating coral reefs of the Mamanuca Islands and Denarau, with a scenic white sand drop zone location.

Surfers should make a beeline for what the locals call 'Thunder Reef'; one of the most challenging waves in the world. Cloudbreak, located off the coast of Tararua in the Mamanuca Islands, is not for the faint-hearted – though observers are welcome too of course.

The rivers of Fiji offer up fun aplenty too. Feel the wind in your hair and spray in your face as you tackle the life-affirming rapids of the Upper Navua River. Located in Fiji's adventure capital, whitewater tours such as Rivers Fiji navigate waters that traverse deep gorges and crashing waterfalls and range from peaceful glides to 3+ rapids.

Land-loving thrillseekers are well catered for too, with heart-stopping speeds through mountainous terrain and tropical forests at Fiji's newest zipline, Zip Fiji at Momi. Located 35 minutes from Nadi, limestone cave exploration and a side serve of spectacular ocean views are included with each package.

For luxury lovers

There are many ways to make like a movie star in Fiji, from a private trip with Heli-Tours Fiji; or add a bit of intrigue on a 'mystery tour' with Pacific Island Air.

And when it comes to blow-your-mind resorts, you're spoilt for choice - Likuliku Lagoon Resort, Tokoriki Private Island, VOMO Private Island Resort and Nanuku Resort are the stuff island dreams are made of.

Photo / Supplied.

If it's some concentrated pampering you're after, try a treatment at Coral Coast's famous Bebe spa, located at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort – or push the boat out with an overnight pamper session with Shangri-La Yanuca Island's Dusk till Dawn package.

Keeping it simple

Fiji's a place where you can do as much or as little as you want. And there's no need to break budget when you can simply drop by beachside resorts to partake of snorkelling. Around one of Fiji's 333 islands or along the stunning Coral Coast, are great options. Get closer to more land-based nature with hiking or watching the sun set on the Sigatoka Sand Dunes (Fiji's first National Park); and for some cultural enrichment check out Nadi's gems like the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple or take a walk through The Garden of The Sleeping Giant.

Friends, couples, solo travellers – everyone's catered for when you come to a place where happiness can't help but find you. Fiji's for everyone. And it's open for happiness. www.fiji.travel/