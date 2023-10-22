Best Medium SUVs in New Zealand for Large Families

Navigating New Zealand’s scenic routes with a big family in tow? No worries! We’ve rounded up the best mid-sized SUVs that offer ample boot space, comfort, and safety for those memorable family journeys.

What Are The Best Mid-Sized SUVs for Extended Families?

From spacious interiors to advanced safety features, here are the compact SUVs that top our rankings:

GWM Haval Jolion Nissan JUKE Honda CR-V Kia Sportage Volkswagen T-Cross Hyundai Tucson Mazda CX-3 Toyota C-HR Audi Q3

1. GWM Haval Jolion

Practicality, space, comfort - the GWM Haval Jolion checks all these boxes and more, making it the top choice for families seeking adventure and versatility on the Kiwi roads.

One of Haval Jolion’s key advantages is its spacious interior. With dimensions measuring 4,472mm in length, 1,814mm in width, and 1,574mm in height, it comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo alike.

Under the hood, the Haval Jolion boasts a robust 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 110kW of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque. This powertrain provides ample pep for overtaking and navigating New Zealand’s diverse terrains with ease. It also impresses with its fuel efficiency, achieving a combined fuel economy of 8.1L/100km for the automatic 2WD version. Equipped with a reversing camera, lane-keeping assist, rear collision warning, multiple airbags, and modern infotainment options, the Haval Jolion is the perfect companion for your family adventures across Aorateoa.

2. Nissan JUKE

Though compact in size, the Nissan Juke features practical and versatile specs that make it an ideal choice for large families in New Zealand.

Despite its compact dimensions, the Juke boasts a surprisingly roomy interior, with ample headroom and legroom for passengers. The 60/40 split-folding rear seats further enhance its versatility, allowing for extra cargo space when needed. It also comes with an intuitive infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, in addition to safety features like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. All in all, this front-wheel drive, five-door hatchback offers a compact yet comfortable ride for your on-road and off-road family adventures.

3. Honda CR-V

With its 4-door 5-seat design, the CR-V offers ample room for the whole family. The 1.5L turbocharged engine, coupled with a continuous variable automatic transmission, delivers both power and efficiency, with a combined fuel consumption of just 7.0L/100km. It also comes with the Honda Sensing Safety Suite, including features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. Whether you’re exploring scenic routes or navigating city streets, the CR-V’s versatility and modern features will elevate your family’s driving experience.

4. Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage prioritises comfort with a power driver’s seat, Syntex seating trim with heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. For large families, it offers a luxurious and spacious interior equipped with dual-zone auto climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with navigation, and Kia Connect. This compact crossover SUV also packs a punch with its 1.6L Turbo Hybrid Powertrain, producing 227 HP and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Combined with Active All-Wheel Drive and a Center Locking Differential, it ensures confident handling and the ability to tackle diverse terrains with ease, making it perfect for New Zealand’s varied landscapes.

5. Volkswagen T-Cross

Compact yet packed with urban-friendly features like a rear-view camera, parking distance control, and city brake support, the T-Cross simplifies daily life for large families in New Zealand’s cities. Its 1.0L Turbo engine with 85kW and 200Nm of torque ensures efficient yet peppy performance. Inside, the T-Cross delights with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless phone charging, and connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also offers spacious seating and ample cargo space.

6. Hyundai Tucson

Whether you opt for the 2.0L Petrol MPi, 1.6L Petrol T-GDi, or 1.6L Diesel CRDi engine, the Tucson offers power and efficiency tailored to your family’s needs. Its signature front lighting, parametric bumpers, and sleek lines catch the eye, ensuring your family travels in style. Inside, the Tucson offers a roomy interior, heated front and rear seats, and ventilated front seats – a boon for New Zealand’s diverse weather. The hands-free rear folding seats and fully flat loading floor make it incredibly practical for family outings and cargo.

7. Mazda CX-3

The Mazda CX-3 proves that good things come in mid-sized packages. With a comfortable 5-seat configuration, the CX-3 caters to larger Kiwi families. Its black leather and suede interiors, along with heated seats, ensure comfort during long journeys. The 2.0L Petrol Engine, with 110 kW and 195 Nm of torque, delivers a balanced blend of power and fuel efficiency. Mazda’s signature design philosophy also shines through with 18″ black alloy wheels, a black-painted roof, and a sporty aesthetic.

8. Toyota C-HR

The C-HR’s plug-in hybrid drive system delivers exceptional fuel efficiency at 6.4L/100km, making it an economical option for families who want to explore New Zealand’s vast landscapes. Despite its compact size, the C-HR offers a spacious five-seat interior with a versatile split-fold rear seat for added cargo space when needed. The hybrid powertrain combines an electric motor with a petrol engine, providing both power and efficiency, perfect for Kiwi families who value eco-friendly driving. With LED headlights, sporty bumpers, and 19-inch alloy wheels, this hybrid electric SUV boasts a modern and stylish exterior. Plus, the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility keeps everyone entertained and connected during journeys.

9. Audi Q3

With its luxurious interior and practical features, the Audi Q3 is the embodiment of luxury and versatility. Powered by a turbocharged 1.4L engine, the Q3 balances power and fuel efficiency with a combined consumption of 7.2L/100km. It also features a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, including autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist recognition, and Audi PRE-Sense, guaranteeing peace of mind on the road.

Upgrade Your Family’s Ride Quality

Large families deserve a car that can keep up with their bustling lifestyle, and the SUVs we’ve covered certainly deliver. However, the ultimate decision rests with you, the driver and navigator of your family’s journeys.

Mid-Sized SUV Market in New Zealand

The mid-size SUV market is competitive, so don’t hesitate to leverage car reviews, consumer feedback, and those all-important test drives to find the new car that aligns best with your needs. The best medium SUV for your large family in New Zealand is out there, waiting for you to discover it.