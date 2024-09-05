Auckland’s best house washing service

Elite Property Wash sets the standard for Auckland house washing

This story was prepared by Elite Property Wash and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Your home is undoubtedly one of your most valuable assets, and like any asset, it’s crucial to have a strategic maintenance plan in place. An essential component of this plan should include regular exterior cleaning.

If you’re looking for top-notch house washing services in Auckland, Elite Property Wash is the place to go. Known for their outstanding service and commitment to quality, they prioritise customer satisfaction above all. The team at Elite Property Wash is dedicated to providing a superior washing experience with a reputation for going above and beyond customer expectations.

About Elite Property Wash

With years of experience under their belt, Elite Property Wash has established itself as a leader in property washing. From the foundations to the roof, Elite Property Wash offers a full range of exterior house cleaning services to keep your home well looked after and maintained. This includes:

Pressure washing: Perfect for driveways, patios, and sidewalks, effectively removing dirt, grime, and stains.

Soft washing: A gentle yet effective cleaning method for delicate surfaces, ensuring no damage.

Roof cleaning: Eliminating moss, algae, and buildup to protect and extend your roof’s lifespan.

Gutter cleaning: Keeping gutters clear of debris for smooth water flow and preventing water damage.

Innovative and eco-friendly house washing methods

Elite Property Wash also focuses on innovation and eco-friendly practices. They utilise advanced techniques and equipment to achieve remarkable cleaning results, with their soft washing service providing a gentle yet effective clean without harming delicate surfaces. Their commitment to using eco-safe cleaning solutions further demonstrates their dedication to the environment.

What their customers have to say

Elite Properties’ house washing services consistently receive high praise from clients. Darren described Brian from Elite Property Wash as “one of the good guys in the industry,” commending his meticulous work that made their house “look a million dollars”. Carol highlighted Brian’s willingness to go “above and beyond,” even cleaning blocked guttering at no extra charge.

Rozanne Corrick acknowledged Brian’s professional work on her house, courtyard, fences, and roof, making them look “brand new”. Customers frequently express high satisfaction; Jessica noted the “incredible job” done by Elite Property Wash, saying her place looked “almost new” when she returned from work. Jayne appreciated Brian’s punctuality, efficient work, and high standard of service. Additionally, Evan valued that Brian not only delivered a superb experience but also “went above and beyond by doing the decks and railings for free”.

Revitalise your home with Elite Property Wash

Elite Property Wash is dedicated to delivering exceptional house washing services with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and eco-friendly practices, solidifying their reputation as a leader in Auckland’s house washing market. If you’re looking to revitalise your home, head to the Elite Property website to book your free quote today.