Auckland House of the Year winners announced

Auckland, Northland and Coromandel Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million awarded to J.R Hosking Carpenters and Co, for a home in West Harbour, Auckland.

West Harbour home wins Master Builders' 2022 Supreme Award.

A stunning home by J.R. Hosking Carpenters and Co in West Harbour, Auckland, has won the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million in the Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel Registered Master Builders 2022 House of the Year competition.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition had over 295 entries across eight regions and recognises the best homes, builders, and craftsmen across New Zealand.

According to the judges, J.R. Hosking Carpenters and Co won due to the immaculate design and high standard of workmanship. They did an excellent job of combining sustainability and accessibility, including a lift and numerous measures to make the home energy- efficient.

J.R. Hosking Carpenters and Co also took out the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, and APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award.

The judges were impressed by this incredibly designed home and the way it sits comfortably on the restrictive site it was built on. True to the smart home name, this build shows an impressive range of automated features controlled from panels or personal devices. It also features an extensive range of environmentally friendly features.

"This home is truly sustainable," the judges said. "Well insulated floors, ceilings, and walls are supplemented by thermally broken double-glazed windows. It is clear there was a special effort made to use sustainable materials and eliminate waste on-site.

"The home has clearly been built by true craftsmen. The expertly fitted cedar cladding is particularly impressive, and the open plan living areas link seamlessly to the outside world through the use of large windows and sliding doors. This home is built to an exceptional standard inside and out and is a house the builder can be proud of."

Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million

This year marks the introduction of the Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million, which aims to recognise outstanding builds within a lower price bracket. A home built by Harrison Lane in Karaka, won the Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel House of the Year Under $1 million. They also won the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category.

Harrison Lane took out the Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million Award and the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million Category.

For the judges, this home was true testament to what is achievable in the under $1 million category. It's perfect for a young family, with a strong indoor-outdoor flow – it is an incredible build that will provide a wonderful atmosphere for a growing family.



"This house is an excellent build, displaying well-executed workmanship and craftsmanship. It has great indoor-outdoor flow, with large openings to the adjoining verandahs and the vaulted ceilings which create a strong sense of space, enhanced by a soft neutral colour palette."

Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel Supreme Renovation of the Year

Bruyere won the Auckland, Northland and Coromandel Supreme Renovation of the Year and Renovation Over $1.5 million category.

Another notable win was Bruyere's home in Piha, Auckland who took out the Auckland, Northland and Coromandel Supreme Renovation of the Year and the Renovation over $1.5million. According to the judges, this home underwent an amazing renovation that showcases the skills of the trade.

"The home looks and feels completely different but makes effective use of the original concrete structure. Sustainability and energy effectiveness was front of mind, with insulated cladding and a ventilated heat recovery, filtered air system introduced.

"The existing building was stripped back to its concrete structure, with new insulated claddings and a roof introduced," the judges said. "Accurate workmanship is evident throughout, especially in the timber joinery and flooring, cedar tongue and groover ceilings. This is one incredible transformation."

SUMMARY OF AWARDS

Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million: J.R Hosking Carpenters and Co - West Harbour, Auckland

Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million: Harrison Lane – Karaka, Auckland

Supreme Renovation of the Year: Bruyere – Piha, Auckland

Renovation up to $750,000: Alpha 1 Builders - Mount Albert, Auckland

Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million: Broswick Builders – Devonport, Auckland

Renovation over $1.5 million category: Bruyere – Piha, Auckland

New Home up to $500,000: Frame Home Holdings - Paerata Rise

New Home $500,000 - $750,000: Stark Building – Wainui, Auckland

Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million: Harrison Lane – Karaka, Auckland

CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million: Viking Homes – Takapuna, Auckland

Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million: J.R Hosking Carpenters and Co - West Harbour, Auckland

New Home over $4 million: Serene Projects - Mathewson Bay, Leigh

Builder's Own Home: N F Construction – Mangawhai

GIB Show Home: (DB) Franklin – Pukekohe, Auckland

Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500K: Frame Home Holdings - Paerata Rise

Volume/Group Housing New Home $500K - $750K: Sentinel Homes Auckland South, East and Central – Ellerslie, Auckland

Master Build 10 year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing): The House Company - Mairangi Bay, Auckland

Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award: J.R Hosking Carpenters and Co - West Harbour, Auckland

APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award: J.R Hosking Carpenters and Co - West Harbour, Auckland

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award: Create and Construct – Kohimarama, Auckland

BLUM Kitchen Excellence Award: Viking Homes – Takapuna, Auckland

Outdoor Living Excellence Award: Create and Construct – Kohimarama, Auckland

Resene Eco.Decorator Interior Design Award: Eden Homes - Karaka, Auckland

Schneider Electric Smart Home Award: J.R Hosking Carpenters and Co - West Harbour, Auckland

To check out more Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel House of the Year regional winners visit: houseoftheyear.co.nz