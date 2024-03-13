“Another level” of power tools

New technology sees big power, performance & reliability: AEG.

There’s a sea change occurring in the world of power tools, with new technology sparking products with more performance and power – and corresponding demand from New Zealand and Australia tradies.

Tim Barnard, AEG Business Development Manager, says the breakthrough has come from AEG’s advanced engineering team who have delivered advances in motors, mechanisms and electronics, squeezing more power into a smaller package – FUSION GEN2 tools.

“There are three things a tradie looks for in tool selection,” he says, “performance, durability and value for money – and AEG’s growing GEN2 FUSION 18V range delivers performance while the tools have been made even stronger to take hard knocks and definitely offer great value for money.

Barnard says AEG have invested in high performance features such as intelligent electronics and the latest in high-capacity battery design and performance. FORCE batteries offer 40 per cent more power for sustained periods.

Standalone GEN2 FUSION tools and FORCE batteries deliver what tradies want – power, performance, longer runtimes and reliability. Combining brushless technology with a smart electronic system enables operators to get more work done on-site with less downtime.

AEG already had a reputation for producing high performance tools that compete favourably with other leading brands. However, after considerable investment in technology both in electronic components, design and new generation high-performance brushless motors, Barnard says AEG 18V FUSION tools and FORCE batteries have moved matters to another level.

“There are many excellent features built into AEG FUSION tools such as the durable armoured motor and electronics housing,” he says.” An integrated fan cools both the motor and electronics at the same time allowing for sustained periods of high demand and greater temperature work rates with overload protection.

“AEG users are often surprised that our 18V FUSION+FORCE range, in many instances, outperforms competitors’ higher voltage power tools because of these design features. They also like the fact that AEG batteries last longer because of their longer discharge times and require fewer charging cycles.

“The technology and design behind our 18v FUSION tools and FORCE batteries helps these tools to deliver 40 per cent more power and extended running times reducing job downtime. Using the FUSION+FORCE 18V range, tradies can be more efficient when using AEG’s powerful, robust tool range.”

FORCE batteries not only work on the AEG brushless range but are also able to be used in AEG brushed motor tools. The FORCE electronic components are smart enough to recognise when connected to AEG brushed motor 18V tools to deliver power those tools are rated for. The batteries last much longer and easily cope with long periods of high-power demand.

AEG no longer make the older batteries for brushed tools. FORCE 18V batteries have replaced these and are seamlessly compatible with older 18V AEG equipment.

Creating awareness

Barnard says AEG is spending a lot of time creating tool awareness by educating people about tool selection and capabilities, and the best tools for the job. Much of this work is carried out through schools and training institutions.

Those sessions are primarily aimed at the large apprentice market and Barnard adds: “They now can purchase AEG tools that are even more powerful, efficient and robust, giving them a great foundation to establish a career on as well making them more effective and valued in the workplace.”

In the highly competitive professional power tool market, customer-specific brand loyalty can sometimes run generations deep, based on purchase history more than technological advances. Barnard believes AEG GEN2 FUSION tools, coupled with FORCE batteries, offer professional tradespeople an excellent range of top performing tools that can put AEG at the top of that brand preference.

“FORCE 18V tools are also backed by one of the best service warranties on tools and batteries there is,” he says. “Tools are covered by a four-year service warranty (six years if registered on-line) and three years for batteries (four if registered on-line).

This generous warranty gives purchasers confidence they have made a good decision buying AEG 18V tools.”

For more information: aegpowertools.co.nz