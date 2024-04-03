An insider’s guide to Ruby Tui’s favourite New Zealand hotels

Staying at a Pullman hotel is a ‘home away from home’ for rugby star Ruby Tui.

Phenomenal talent aside, focus and discipline are key to rugby professional Ruby Tui’s success. The fan-favourite World Cup winning Black Ferns player, gold and silver Olympic medallist and Sevens star has a non-stop playing and training schedule, which keeps her on the go for much of the year.

As a high-performance athlete, it’s crucial for Ruby to have a top-class coaching and support team around her — and Accor’s 5-star Pullman hotels play an integral role in supporting her when she’s on the road, providing her with a home away from home when she’s in Auckland central or at Auckland International Airport for travel.

Rotorua is on Ruby’s travel wish-list and luckily there’s a Pullman in the CBD, the perfect location for discovering all the city has to offer.

“Travelling, working, it’s a lot,” Ruby says. “When I check into a Pullman I get to take a breath, I get a moment and I go back out re-energised. I stay all the time and I think a lot of the teams there know my name now! I feel really relaxed when I check in as I know the service is going to be immaculate.”

Ruby has been so impressed with Accor’s Pullman hotels that she is now an ALL-Accor Live Limitless ambassador, regularly staying in its Auckland Hotel & Apartments in the CBD and the new Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport.

The Pullman brand is synonymous with quality, offering contemporary and sophisticated accommodation, restaurants and fitness and wellness facilities — perfect for a weekend stay or business trip to Auckland or Rotorua. Te Arikinui Pullman, located a short walk from the Auckland International Airport passenger terminal, is the ideal place for the whole family to rest and refresh before and after a flight.

Two things which are always front of mind for Ruby when she is travelling are the fitness facilities, so she can have a seamless training experience, and the space to be able to relax and unwind.

“This might sound stereotypical for me, but my fave part of a hotel stay is the gym and I know this sounds a bit funny, but exercise actually relaxes me,” she says.

“The state-of-the-art gyms and the wellness facilities mean that I can keep to my fitness routine. It’s bang-on.”

Ruby adds, “it’s actually quite hard to find a really nice hotel that has a great gym. At the Pullman Auckland they have Olympic bars, and they even have battle ropes. I know I’ll get a really awesome workout at any Pullman, which takes quite a bit of stress off me”.

“I also need time to unwind and it ticks all those boxes. I find it good for my mental health to just walk on a treadmill and decompress on a Sunday afternoon. The Pullman in Auckland city has a beautiful leisure centre with massage rooms right next door to the gym. I say hi to those ladies all the time, it’s a really cool buzz. You walk up and the gym is on the roof top and they have a huge pool with a beautiful view and a spa and sauna as well.”

Eating well can be tricky when you’re constantly on the move, but the premium seasonal menus available at the Pullman restaurants; the Tapestry Grill & Bar in the CBD and Te Kaahu at Te Arikinui Auckland Airport really hit the mark when Ruby needs fresh, delicious, nutritious food – and the odd snack.

“One cute thing they do for people’s birthdays is they will leave a note, but instead of choccies and lollies they give me fruit and carbs. It’s little touches like that which I really love,” she says.

“I was recently at the Te Arikinui Pullman’s restaurant Te Kaahu – their menu is super cool, they’ve included things like kina and hāngī. I had about 16 things off the menu and I tell you, every one was winner, there were no misses. The pāua tarts, oh my goodness, amazing! The chef there, Nancye Pirini – I call her fancy Nancye, we made a raw fish dish and oh my! The way she makes it is world-class. If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family, this is the place.”

The level of care that goes into a guest’s stay at the Pullman is important to Ruby and she says the commitment of the staff is second to none.

“I love the different aspects that each Pullman hotel brings. The kaupapa which the Pullman team work to is amazing, they work so hard behind the scenes to make everything perfect.

“At the Te Arikinui Pullman reception area you can see a beautiful carving of the past Māori monarchs. Part of the ceiling design in the lobby represents the inner lining of a korowai and acknowledges the late Māori Queen and how she would extend her korowai to welcome everyone. All that has a lot of meaning for me, it’s awesome that the Auckland Airport Pullman have been so respectful of the local culture.

“They also do a lot of things in the community and give back a lot and I really love that. The way they support women in sport was one of the things that was inspiring for me, along with their work in the community and for children.

“It’s really nice to stay somewhere that’s a world-leading hotel but also world-leading with their community work.”

