AI in the NZ classroom

Artificial intelligence is starting to make its mark in New Zealand schools. From lesson planning to streamlining admin, teachers are already experimenting with how it might help free up more time for students. But alongside the opportunities come watch-outs: making sure AI enhances learning instead of replacing it, guarding against data privacy risks, and helping students think critically about the outputs. Sam Gibson, Education Sector Lead at Noel Leeming, joined Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to explain why he’s “cautiously optimistic” about AI in the classroom – and how schools can use it to personalise learning while keeping students engaged.