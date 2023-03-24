A week in Tasmania with Stephanie Holmes

Mona, Art Museum. Credit / Jesse Hunniford.

1. CHALLENGE YOUR EXPECTATIONS AT MONA

The first question you’ll invariably be asked after your trip to Tasmania: “Did you go to Mona?” There’s a reason the subversive art museum has topped Hobart itineraries since it opened in 2011. And if you’ve never been before, you’re in for a wild ride —both figuratively and literally. It starts when you board a high-speed catamaran on Hobart’s waterfront, where you can relax in the private “posh pit” lounge, drink in hand and nibbles at the ready. Upon arrival, you’ll be transported deep into a subterranean, labyrinth-like space to admire works by the likes of Picasso and Ai Weiwei. It’s not just about the art though - make sure to eat at Faro, one of the on-site restaurants. The food is just as good as the show; you can watch people’s reactions as they exit one of American artist James Turrell’s light installations, which sits amongst the tables.

discovertasmania.com.au/things-to-do/museums

2. TASTE SEAFOOD STRAIGHT FROM THE SEA

If yesterday was about bringing your sense of adventure, today is about bringing your appetite. Board Pennicott Wilderness Journey’s full-day Tasmanian Seafood Seduction cruise out of Hobart—which follows the River Derwent and D’Entrecasteaux Channel to the southern end of Bruny Island—to sample the bounty of the sea, including oysters, rock lobsters and mussels. As you cruise the clear water to secluded bays and deserted beaches, you’ll be provided with deeper insight into the landscape of southern Tasmania. The highlight, though, will be watching your guide pluck abalone and sea urchins straight from the water—which you’ll have the chance to taste paired with local wines, ciders, or boutique craft beers.

discovertasmania.com.au/experiences/stories/top-seafood-experiences

Tasmanian Seafood Seduction. Credit / Peter Aitchison.

3. PLAY A ROUND OF GOLF AT BARNBOUGLE

Tasmania may be just over half the size of the North Island—but it has more than 80 golf courses, including two that are rated amongst the best 100 in the world by Golf Magazine: Cape Wickham and Barnbougle Dunes. Book a round of golf at the latter, which is credited for starting Tasmania’s golfing revolution. Here, you’ll have three courses to choose from. The Dunes is a challenging 18-hole championship course that showcases Tasmania’s dramatic northeast coast and is amongst the top five courses in Australia. So too is Lost Farm, a 20-hole course that resembles some of the most dramatic British Open courses, winding along the Bass Strait coast and inland dunes. If you’re short on time, the newest arrival—the 14-hole Bougle Run—is just as likely to impress: its views are as good as its design.

discovertasmania.com.au/experiences/stories/top-golf

Barnbougle Dunes. Credit / Gary Lisbon.

4. LEARN ABOUT THE HISTORY OF TURRAKANA / TASMAN PENINSULA

The fascinating history of Turrakana / Tasman Peninsula is only second to the stunning wilderness that engulfs it. Separated from the rest of Tasmania by a narrow isthmus and surrounded by sea cliffs, from 1830 to 1877 it was the site of the Port Arthur penal settlement. Today, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed site is where you’ll find some of the best-preserved buildings of the era, spread over 40 beautifully landscaped hectares. Get there with Tasmanian Air Tours, who can tailor a guided tour of Port Arthur to include visits to McHenry Distillery (for whisky and gin) or Bangor Vineyard Shed (for wine and oysters). The peninsula is also home to Tasmanian devils, kangaroos, and wallabies—all of which you can see at the Tasmanian Devil Unzoo.

discovertasmania.com.au/places/hobart-and-south/tasman-peninsula

The Candlestick, Tasman Peninsula. Credit / Jason Charles Hill.

5. SOAK IN THE LUXURY AND VIEWS AT SAFFIRE

For your final couple of nights, check in to ultimate luxury at Saffire Freycinet. The sanctuary on Tasmania’s east coast is your chance to truly indulge and relax. Thanks to its location on the edges of Freycinet National Park, you can easily take in the iconic views of Wineglass Bay—but you can also just sit back and enjoy a glass of wine alongside one of your nightly degustation dinners, or book yourself in for a treatment at the exclusive spa. Choose from a range of complimentary experiences, including shucking oysters in the water or helping gather honey from Saffire’s hives. Regardless, you’ll be left with a deep and lasting connection to Tasmania.

discovertasmania.com.au/things-to-do/health-and-wellness