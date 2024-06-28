A site of rare beauty - Dart River

Jet boats, funyaks & 800 years of history: a compelling experience

As winter takes hold, ski enthusiasts flock to the South Island to experience its world-class terrain, snow sports and cultural events.While there’s plenty of action in the mountains, it’s also the perfect time of year to explore the majestic waterways of Te Wāhipounamu South West New Zealand, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, including the Dart River.

Mick Holzmann has worked with Dart River Adventures since the mid 1990s as a jet boat driver, raft guide and now business manager. He says his favourite time to experience the Dart River Valley as a driver was during the winter months.

“It’s serene and quiet, with virtually no other visitors in the Mount Aspiring National Park at that time of year, and the water is usually very clear,” he says. “During winter a lot of the glacial meltwater is locked up, so you get less of the cloudy glacial silt you might see in spring and summer. It’s beautiful, clear water with a dramatic backdrop of snow-capped peaks all around you.”

In the 1950s, South Canterbury farmer and engineer Sir William (Bill) Hamilton gained international attention for his pioneering work in water-jet propulsion, developing a jet unit that could efficiently propel a planing hull at high speeds with the advantages of a shallow draught. Seven decades later, his engineering feats live on in Dart River Adventures’ Wilderness JetExperience.

Over half a day, participants journey along the braided, glacier-fed Dart River through the UNESCO World Heritage Area of Mount Aspiring National Park. Starting and ending in Glenorchy (just a 45-minute drive from Queenstown – with shuttle service included in the ticket price), the Wilderness Jet Experience combines exhilarating speeds with breathtaking scenery over a 90km stretch of the river.

“The original purpose of Bill Hamilton’s jet pump was for navigating complex braided rivers, which can be very challenging for drivers. It’s a thrill to be able to experience the jet boat in that context, and to be dropped into that environment for just half a day,” says Holzmann.

“For other similar experiences it’s at least a full day by plane, but we make that experience of a lifetime much easier.”

Stable And Easy To Use, Funyaks.

As well as the jet boat, Dart River Adventures also offers ‘Funyak’ tours, where participants can get up close and personal with the river in an inflatable canoe for two. “It’s one of the best days you can have in the area,” says Holzmann, adding that it’s a guided experience where participants do all the paddling.

“It’s hands-on, it’s an active day out, and there’s a fantastic little chasm with crystal clear water where we stop off for lunch. You get to experience scenery from the Lord of the Rings films, you get a buffet lunch, and you get fun for the whole family.”

36 operating years, 800 years of Ngāi Tahu history

Founded in 1988 by Queenstown entrepreneur and former world jet-boating champion Neil Ross, Dart River Adventures is the only operator allowed to operate on the Dart River. In 1999, Ngāi Tahu Tourism acquired Dart River Adventures, now one of 10 businesses in the tourism operator’s portfolio.

Owned by Ngāi Tahu, the principal iwi of the South Island, Ngāi Tahu Tourism is dedicated to benefitting the more than 80,000 iwi members and the local communities where the tourism businessesoperate.

“Ownership of the business for Ngāi Tahu is about more than just the commercial side of things – it’s about the cultural side of things and the authenticity of the stories we tell,” says Holzmann.

“One of the best parts of the Wilderness Jet Experience is going up the river with your driver, with stories unfolding along the way. There’s an important educational and cultural aspect to the experience, paired with the excitement of the jet boat ride itself.”

The Dart River Adventures team includes several iwi members and Holzmann says that many of the jet boat drivers have been with the business for more than a decade.

Sustainable approach

Central to Dart River Adventures’ philosophy as part of Ngāi Tahu Tourism is the idea of kaitiakitanga, a Māori concept of stewardship ofthe natural environment..

“For Ngāi Tahu,the awa (rivers ) and maunga (mountains) are immensely significant and kaitiakitanga isembedded in this view,” says Holzmann. “It’s important culturally, andit’s also important from a sustainability perspective, day to day.

“Our goal is not to focus on visitor numbers but to offer all of our manuhiri a personal experience that enables them to connect with the pristine untouched wilderness and takes into account the wellbeing of the environment. It’s a strong stance to take commercially, and really speaks to the depth of the values within the business,” says Holzmann.

“The Dart River is the perfect place to bring the focus back to kaitiakitanga, to educating visitors, and to the real purpose of what it means to be in the tourism industry in Aotearoa.”

