A new wellness 'ceres' to try

Adopting a healthier lifestyle could be as easy as trying organics.

With new diets and health fads continually popping up, it's no wonder many of us feel overwhelmed by the thought of improving our wellbeing. But living a healthy lifestyle needn't be difficult or require strict adherence to idealistic goals. Small, manageable changes can be just as beneficial, and now, Ceres Organics have a step by step plan to making those lifestyle changes.

Wellness 'Ceres' (pronounced series, in case you've been mumbling over it, hoping no-one notices) is a 21-day challenge designed to reset daily habits in order to reach our health goals, no matter how big or small they are. Their new ebook is a practical guide that walks you through setting goals and breaking them down into daily habits.

The book also features delicious recipes, relaxation exercises and a habit tracker to boost motivation.

One of the most powerful steps we can take toward a healthier way of living is to incorporate organics into our diet. This could be as simple as adding a little organic apple cider vinegar into the morning routine, swapping to a can of organic canned beans rather than conventional or incorporating organic, meat-free proteins into meals once or twice a week.

"Not so long ago, all food was organic," says Ceres Organics co-founder Noel Josephson. "But with mass food production the focus changed to make it cheaper and faster to produce which, unfortunately, has come at a cost – to food quality, human health, and to the environment."

Conventional agriculture uses fungicides, herbicides and synthetic pesticides, residues of which remain after washing and cooking. It also allows the use of genetically modified organisms, the long-term health and environmental consequences of which have not been thoroughly tested. Eating organic ensures a cleaner product, as artificial inputs aren't allowed at any stage.

Although many products claim to be 'natural' or 'eco-friendly', these undefined criteria don't necessarily mean much – whereas, when you buy certified organic, you know that's exactly what you're getting; products go through a stringent checking process verified by an independent industry body.

"And, as anyone who eats organic will tell you, organic food tastes better," says Noel. Food that comes in its natural form packs a flavour punch, the way Mother Nature intended.

Organic food has other benefits too. It also represents a healthier future – particularly when considering the sustainability of the earth's resources, with. chemical agriculture one of the biggest contributors to climate change.

Organic farms are also havens for wildlife, including homes for all-important birds and bees. The ramifications are just as positive for us, too.

"Choosing organic helps support your fellow citizens, especially those that work the fields to provide the products you use every day," adds Noel. "Organic farms are safer places to work because there are no nasty chemicals in use, inherently support fairer working conditions and prices."

Despite the huge benefits to people and the planet, many are put off trying organics as they regard them to be expensive. This can be a difficult perception to break – but perhaps a more prescient question to ask is 'why conventional food is so cheap?'

"When you buy organic you are voting with your dollar to downcreate the kind of future you want your for your health and the planet," says Noel.

Besides, there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to try organics, such as shopping seasonally, stocking up on cans (legumes can help to stretch mince-based meals for instance), and going meat-free for a day once a week, saving you an estimated $40 a month. One popular meat alternative is organic jackfruit, which has a consistency similar to meat; a tin of Ceres Organics Jackfruit costs just $4.50.

It's this idea of incorporating organics into our everyday lives that set Ceres Organics on the path toward a global movement 40 years ago. The company has since worked to prioritise the people in the food chain, with a focus on responsibly sourcing ingredients from where they grow best.

"Organics is a pretty great way to help save the world," Noel adds. "We think so anyway, and we won't rest until we've made organics part of everyday life for everyone."

With that in mind, why not try the Wellness Ceres 21-day challenge to help you incorporate healthy changes into your lifestyle – and improve the health of the planet while you're at it? After all, it's the small changes that often make the biggest impact.



