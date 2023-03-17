A luxury Sydney escape with Laura McGoldrick

Crown Sydney, Barangaroo. Credit / Destination NSW.

1. CHECK-IN TO THE CROWN SYDNEY

When Crown Sydney’s glistening towers opened in 2020, they didn’t just transform the skyline— they took the city’s accommodation offerings to the next level. The city’s first six-star hotel boasts 349 luxurious rooms with views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House, a spa, and an infinity pool overlooking the harbour. It’s perfectly situated for evening drinks at one of the venues lining the Barangaroo waterfront. However, staying in is just as appealing, given the Crown’s on-site restaurants. Award-winning Japanese restaurant Nobu is a celebrity favourite, while the three-hatted Oncore by Clare Smyth serves sustainable fare paired with epic views.

crownsydney.com.au

2. SOAK UP THE CULTURE AT THE ART GALLERY OF NSW

From Crown Sydney, it’s only a 25-minute stroll to the Art Gallery of New South Wales where you can marvel at its recent transformation. The new art museum campus – which boasts two buildings, an Art Garden, and two restaurants helmed by renowned Australian chefs – is one of Australia’s fi nest cultural destinations. Highlights include the Tank, an underground gallery housed in a former World War II fuel bunker, and the unmissable Yiribana Gallery, a permanent space located in the new building that brings the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to the fore.

artgallery.nsw.gov.au

Yayoi Kusama, Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos 2022. Credit / Art Gallery of NSW.

3. DISCOVER HIDDEN GEMS AT BROKEN BAY PEARL FARM

On your second day, have a leisurely breakfast before catching a late morning scenic flight with Sydney Seaplanes. As you soar north towards the Central Coast, you’ll enjoy breath-taking views of Pittwater and the Hawkesbury River, before touching down near Mooney Mooney. This is the start of your own private “Shellar Door” experience at Broken Bay Pearl Farm, where rare Akoya pearls are grown. The gems are considered 1,000 times rarer than diamonds, and on this tour you’ll cruise waterways, meet with farmers, learn how pearls are graded, and be immersed in the story of Australia pearl cultivation.

seaplanes.com.au/packages/broken-bay-pearl-farm

brokenbaypearlfarm.com.au

Broken Bay Pearl Farm, Mooney Mooney. Credit / Destination NSW.

4. INDULGE IN A STAY AT MARRAMARRA LODGE

Although Broken Bay Pearl Farm is an easy day trip from Sydney, once you’ve seen the majesty of the Hawkesbury River, you won’t want to leave. Extend your stay by checking into nearby Marramarra Lodge. Nestled beside the rugged Marramarra National Park, the remote bush lodge can only be accessed by boat. Everything is taken care of for you, from degustation dinners prepared by the lodge’s Michelin-starred chef to the signature in-room spa treatments. Of course, if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also use one of the lodge’s canoes to explore the nearby waterways, learn to catch mud crabs in the mangroves, or go on a hike to discover ancient Aboriginal middens.

marramarralodge.com

Marramarra Lodge, Berowra Waters. Credit / Destination NSW.

5. EXPERIENCE A SYDNEY OYSTER FARM TOUR

All that fresh air and adventure is inevitably going to lead to a big appetite. Satiate yours by making a stop at the Sydney Oyster Farm before travelling back to Sydney. For over 15 years, this family-run and eco - certified oyster farm has been supplying bivalves to the Sydney market. On a tour of the oyster leases, you’ll meet with second and third-generation oyster farmers, before being kitted out in waders. Then, after being guided to your private in-water table, you’ll enjoy an al fresco tasting of Broken Bay’s famous oysters.

sydneyoystertours.com

Sydney Oyster Farm. Credit / Destination NSW.







