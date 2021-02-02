Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The old saying maintains that fire is “a good servant but a bad master” and, as Fire and Emergency NZ mark Escape Week, we relate the stories of those who managed to escape fire’s deadly embrace… and some who didn’t.

Mal Frost

Malcolm Frost. Photo / Leon Rose.

Mal Frost's dad Ian was proud of his brand new 65-inch TV – but he never got to watch it.

Fire destroyed his TV, his house, and took his life. Mal, himself a firefighter, still reels from the impact of his father's death three years ago – but the fireman in him acknowledges this tragedy is an object lesson in the speed and brutality of a house fire and how vital it is for householders to be aware of the need for working smoke alarms, escape routes and what to do if faced with an out-of-control blaze.

"Dad rang me a couple of days before he died and said: 'Guess what? I've got a 65-inch TV on the wall – want to come round and watch the All Blacks on Saturday night?' He was very proud of it – but I'd already committed to something else. In the end, he went out on Saturday night to watch the game elsewhere. The fire happened early the next morning – he never got to watch his TV."

Mal says it was a "freakish" fire. Investigators at Ian's Foxton Beach home concluded that it started with heat radiating from a nail in the chimney flu – even though Ian, 84, had not lit a fire that night.

Ian Frost. Photo / Supplied.

Mal, 59, lives in nearby Bunnythorpe where he is an experienced station officer for the local fire brigade. As befits the father of a seasoned firefighter, Ian seemed to have done everything right. He had working smoke alarms, the chimney where the fire started had been swept and cleaned and he knew what his escape route would be if a fire broke out.

Ian was no frail 84-year-old. He was active, mobile and quite capable of dealing with the stairs in his two-storey home. Before his partner died, Ian would head off for weeks on end in camper van journeys around New Zealand.

But he couldn't outrun this fire. Mal says his father had come down in the early morning to use the downstairs toilet. Whether Ian had heard the fire or his well-placed smoke alarms had sounded, no one knows for sure – but Ian opened a door, fuelling an already intense blaze with oxygen.

Ian made it to the back door, unbolting it, but the flames overtook him. It would have been, says Mal, a painful death. "If you hold an empty bag of potato chips over a flame, it will crumple into a ball. That's what happens to your lungs.

"They are cruel things, fires – like the old saying about it being a good servant but a bad master. In the right conditions, a fire can double in intensity every nine seconds."

"People must go to their local station and pick up a kit," says Mal. "They have to draw a diagram of the house and make sure every member knows how to get out and where to assemble. In a fire, get down, get low, and get out."

When he heard the callout to his dad's house, Mal grabbed his helmet and other firefighting gear. When he arrived at the fire, he was greeted by a firefighter colleague. "When I said it was my dad's house, he went as white as a sheet and said, 'Oh, I am so sorry…' and I knew my dad wasn't coming out of that house."

There's one final irony which emphasises the vicious speed of fires like this – Ian's house was five doors down from the Foxton Beach fire station.

That, says Mal, is about two lengths of fire hose away.

Susan Woods

Susan Woods. Photo / Leon Rose.

They found Angela Dain's body in the kitchen, covered by the fridge door which had blown off when the intense fire made the fridge explode. Six-year-old Baelee Dain was found at her bedroom door. They died in their house in Christchurch in July 2009. There were smoke alarms present but the fire was so hot, they were completely destroyed. No one could tell whether they had sounded the alarm or not.

"We were due to go to stay with them in three days for the school holidays," says sister Susan Woods, still mourning the tragic loss.

Angela and Baelee Dain. Photo / Supplied.

They'd had no escape route; their rented house was a bungalow, renovated so the big front door entrance was turned into a small office space. The front door was blocked off; Angela and Baelee had to enter and leave the house by the back door. The only way out for Baelee was the big sash windows – too big for a six-year-old; she was overcome by smoke.

"It's made me paranoid about escape routes," says Susan. "My kids (Emily, then aged 8, and Ruby, then aged 4) have had it drummed into them at home and, even if they stay at a friend's house, they have to map out a way out of the building and know how to get out the windows. Smoke alarms are so important. Even when we are staying at motels, I take some with me. If my girls are staying at a friend's house and there are no smoke alarms, I go and buy some. Fire can kill you so quickly, you need escape routes and you need alarms."

Dave Wills

Dave Wills. Photo / Leon Rose.

Dave Wills was so rocked by his grandmother's death in a house fire that he became a volunteer fireman. Since then, he's seen his fair share of other people's heartbreak and misery and he's grown an unshakeable belief in the theory of Oh Yes, It Certainly Can Happen To You and the correct use and placement of smoke alarms.

His nana, Marie Wills, was in her 80s and in bed asleep when fire erupted in her home at Waikanae Beach in August 1999. Investigators couldn't pin down the exact cause beyond the fire starting in the kitchen and spreading upstairs. Marie had just the one, lonely smoke alarm; no one knows whether it finally triggered or Marie was woken by the sound of the kitchen windows blowing out with the flames.

Dave with his Grandmother. Photo / Supplied.

"She woke up and stood up into the smoke – most people don't realise that few people burn to death in fires; it's the smoke that gets you," says Dave. "She made for the bedroom door but then turned back, picked up the bedside phone and tried to dial out, before collapsing against the bed, where the firefighters found her."

Marie's single smoke alarm in the hall may not have activated until quite late in the piece, investigators thought, because of the direction of the spread of the fire.

It was, says Dave, a haunting and surreal experience seeing his nana's body after he raced round. So haunting that Dave joined the Silverstream volunteer fire brigade where he still helps and holds strong views: "It's absolutely critical to invest in long-life photo-electric smoke alarms and it is critical to have the right number in the right locations – generally speaking in every sleeping area, the living room, hallways and outside the kitchen."

Liz Pennington

Liz Pennington. Photo / Leon Rose.

It's a noise Liz Pennington never wants to hear again: "Doonk". That's the sound, she says, of the switchboard cover in her Hastings home, heated by an unseen fire inside the wall cavity and falling off the wall on top of the family's night storage heater.

"Doonk" might not sound particularly frightening but put it in the context of Liz – these days chief executive of Rural Women New Zealand – walking down her hallway in 1999 to investigate a strange noise late at night. She checked on her kids, then aged six and nine, as her son was having trouble with asthma and, fortunately, she'd moved them to a downstairs bedroom. She went back to bed – only to hear "doonk".

"It is engrained in my memory like it was yesterday. I thought maybe it was a possum on the roof. I walked down the hall and a jet of flame shot out of the wall and then disappeared. Then the smoke started to pump in."

This family survived partly because she had "half an ear open" for her son's asthma and because the fire-rated gib boards contained the fire, started by a faulty night storage heater, in the wall cavity. Even more than that, they survived because they had an escape plan. The children's school had done an exhaustive fire safety programme at school and the family had practised their escape route and assembly area. When the fire came, the kids were startled but knew what to do; now, with kids of their own, they have maintained the focus on escape plans.

The smoke alarms in Liz's house went off – but only after "doonk". It was a near thing, says Liz. Thee only thing that makes her smile about the whole episode is that a well-meaning neighbour brought her a huge chocolate cake that night. Liz put it down but then couldn't find it – because the family's mastiff had eaten the whole thing. Liz says fire safety education was why they survived. The fact the dog was also alive to scoff the cake, well, that was the icing on the cake.

Sam Moohan

Sam Moohan and twins. Photo / Leon Rose.

"It's so lucky the friend staying with us came home from night shift, saw the glow coming from the garage and woke us." Sam, now 29, husband Joe and their twin baby girls fled their Oratia home late at night after an electrical fault started a fire in the garage, next to Sam and Joe's bedroom. "There was no smoke, no banging, nothing to warn us and the fire was still small when I ran past with the babies. We were so lucky she came home when she did." The garage burned so hot, things like paint tins began to explode.

The family lost their cars, the house and it even spread to the next door house – owned by Sam's parents – which lost a bedroom and a bathroom to the flames.

"We now have smoke alarms in every room," Sam says of their new abode in Karekare. "Everywhere we go, we check them – even in hotels – and we are really aware of how to get out now."

Toni Bainbridge

Toni Bainbridge. Photo / Leon Rose.

She will never live in a two- or three-storey home without a fire escape now, and Toni Bainbridge says it was only mother's instinct that woke her and saved her kids in March last year. Her two-storey house in Levin caught fire after dodgy wiring ignited dust gathered in a disused extractor fan. "I don't know what it was that woke me; I don't think I will ever have an answer other than mother's instinct," she says.

She screamed the alarm on seeing the fan had set the roof on fire – as the house's working smoke alarms were negated as the smoke spilled outside, not inside: "I could have lost my kids that night," she says; her 12- and 14-year-old sons were sleeping upstairs while her partner and 3-year-old slept downstairs.

Three things stemmed from this: their new home has 10 smoke detectors, one in every room; she will never again live in a two-storey house without a fire escape – and Toni is in training to become a volunteer fire fighter so she can help others and spread the fire safety gospel.

Jayne McCullum

Jayne McCullum. Photo / Leon Rose.

"If that neighbour hadn't been putting out her milk bottles, who knows what would have happened. I didn't see any flames but the house was full of smoke – and that's what kills you."

It was an episode that meant, many years later, Jayne's thoughts when buying a new house turned to something that wouldn't occur to many of us when viewing a new property: escape routes. So much so that one of the first things Jayne did after her recent house purchase in the Wairarapa was to put in more smoke alarms.

Why this focus on fire safety? Because, when she was 14, Jayne and her then five-year-old sister had a lucky escape. It was 1972, Jayne was babysitting while her parents attended a social evening at the local squash club. Jayne was woken by a banging and pounding. "It was pretty late, 10 or 11pm, and I was either in a deep sleep or the smoke [from an appliance fault] had started to get to me – but it was hard to wake up. I went to the door; the lady from four doors down was yelling at me to get out. She'd seen smoke from our place while she was putting out the milk bottles."

Jayne grabbed her sister and both rushed outside in their nighties, watching as the fire brigade, their brother and their "devastated" parents arrived home to "bedlam".

The house had no smoke alarms (Jayne, now in her 60s, says they did not come in until about 1975 in New Zealand) but adds: "They are vital. The new house only had two smoke alarms; we will fix that – we had four in our small apartment in town. They are vital, an absolute must."