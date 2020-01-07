Many people will watch the series Chernobyl about the accident of the nuclear reactor, 1986.

I suppose everybody, like me, will be disgusted by the negligence and arrogance of the Soviet Union at that time.

The picture of power and control had to be upheld despite the knowledge of the science and the clear visual sights of the effect of the meltdown. Ignoring their own and the rest of the world.

Reading about the failure of the climate conference in Madrid is showing exactly the same behaviour despite the knowledge of climate change. The powers of the world are not interested in their people or the effect it will have on all living beings.

The only hope I have is intelligent young people who might overcome, with their energy, these arrogant leaders.

RENATE SCHNEIDER

Whanganui



Racism rife

Possibly, if you had endured a lifetime at the pointy end of constant bigotry and racism, you too would be extremely sensitive to thoughtless jibes. It's not Rob Vinsen's attempt at a joke, it's what it stands for: That ignorance, bigotry and racism are rife within our city.

Last year, at my very first luncheon with a newly joined group, a conversation erupted about Waitangi settlements. The consensus was negative towards payouts to Māori.

I pointed out that Tūpoho had made a commitment that their monies would be invested in this community, thereby benefiting each and every one of us, and wasn't that better than being left in Government coffers? Nek minit: "But they can't manage money".

After swallowing hard three or four times, the words, "Did you read that somewhere"? issued from my throat. Reply: "No, but everyone knows that". I told the success stories of the award-winning Ātihau corporations and others like it. Jointly owned and run by Māori, training their own people. More than we Pākehā are doing for our young without them ending up with shocking debt to the Australian banks. Should have saved my breath, really.

That night I cried at this blatant ignorance, and lack of will to absorb the truth, that flows through the veins of some of our citizens. I wondered if these attitudes stemmed from the fact that this had been a military town. Perhaps many who have lived here for generations are descendants of those British soldiers and have never progressed mentally, physically or spiritually from their ancestors' attitudes of over 150 years ago.



DENISE LOCKETT

Whanganui



Future euthanasia

Euthanasia, to be or not to be? When you enter the welfare system you are owned by the Government. What they can spend on you depends on the budget.

Britain, with its comprehensive National Health, appears to be deciding that when you get to a certain age you keep getting pushed to the back of the queue.

So your access to healthcare depends on the economy. If we go down the get-rid-of fossil-fuels track, our economy will tank.

Then, with little money for welfare, those with high cost to the system — older people who cannot look after themselves, dementia, decrepidity, and terminal illnesses — will have to be put down.

Farmers make these decisions regularly; stock that are too old or whose vet bills make them too hard on the budget — just a fact of life. We humans will be called on to make similar decisions about our loved ones.

Townies, with their affluence disease that leads to mushy thinking, will cry foul, but in certain circumstances practical decisions have to be made. So the argument will change. It won't be just about the terminally ill.

G.R. SCOWN

Whanganui

