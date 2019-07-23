A sighting of a meteorite has been reported over Auckland, with one woman witnessing a "big flaming ball" shooting over the city.

Jamie Creedon said she was outside talking to a friend when she witnessed what she believes to be a meteorite over Albany, in north Auckland.

"I have never seen anything like it. I thought 'oh a shooting star' but it was massive and I could hear the whirr sound.

"It then disappeared completely. I actually thought I was going crazy."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL

However Creedon is not alone, with several other people reporting the sighting on social media.

One person said, "Just saw a big fat meteorite at 6.30pm travelling from NW to SE over South West Auckland."

Another wrote, "Anyone else just see the meteorite flying low over Auckland just now?"