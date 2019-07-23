A sighting of a meteorite has been reported over Auckland, with one woman witnessing a "big flaming ball" shooting over the city.

Jamie Creedon said she was outside talking to a friend when she witnessed what she believes to be a meteorite over Albany, in north Auckland.

"I have never seen anything like it. I thought 'oh a shooting star' but it was massive and I could hear the whirr sound.

"It then disappeared completely. I actually thought I was going crazy."

Advertisement

However Creedon is not alone, with several other people reporting the sighting on social media.

One person said, "Just saw a big fat meteorite at 6.30pm travelling from NW to SE over South West Auckland."

Another wrote, "Anyone else just see the meteorite flying low over Auckland just now?"