I HAVE a few suggestions to further the NZ brand in the world in the spirit of NZ's sporting prowess and branding.

How about we develop the inclusion of NZ flora and fauna and emblems of national character in sports branding to the realms of politics and beyond?

At the top we could have the PM known as the Giant Kauri. Lesser politicians might be named the Feral Pines, rather of lesser stature than the great Pinetree Meads, but aptly named, I would assert.

The voters could henceforth be called the NZ Scrubcutters. Mind you, it's easy to confuse the many sporting brands in the various codes and get the corresponding teams wrong at times. The Grey Ferns? (superannuitant women's netball team?).

Advertisement

Don't we agree the branding of sports teams in NZ is downright confusing and embarrassing? Oh, for a team that comes up with something just a little original and that isn't tied to items of apparel or overworked symbols of NZ identity.

Does our smallness and relative worldly insignificance have to have us desperately scrambling in search of recognition in such ways?

Come on Kiwis, or is that New Zealanders? Or Aotearoans? That last one has a ring and might get us recognised! (Abridged)

PAUL BABER

Whanganui



Why we need Horizons

Cr David Bennett is cited in a Chronicle story (March 2) floating the possibility of the Whanganui District Council becoming a unitary authority, taking on Horizons' responsibilities.

We don't know what caused Cr Bennett's rush of blood to the head, as he wasn't at the WDC meeting to explain why or how this would be accomplished. I can't recall it being an election campaign policy for his anti-wastewater plant, pro-business "gang of four" in 2016.

Sadly, discussion about this topic focuses on dollars saved or spent and tends to be dominated by those uninformed and usually wilfully ignorant about the statutory responsibilities of regional councils and the value they deliver for our environment.

What these armchair critics don't understand, especially in Horizons' case, is the very high level of scientific and engineering expertise, not to mention decades of experience, required to deliver on their regional council statutory responsibilities.

The list of mandatory science, land management and animal and plant pest control duties is very long and frequently added to by government, such as the post-Havelock North disaster requirement to monitor and ensure safe drinking water for their populations.



Their freshwater science work is most visible in the Whanganui District through monitoring, reporting on and alerting the public to which popular swimming spots are safe and which are afflicted by toxic algae highly dangerous to kids, adults and dogs.

Horizons' river management engineers and scientists are the ones who have developed real-time river level reporting online and phone warning systems to those whose properties and/or lives are threatened by rapidly rising tributary and Whanganui River levels. The Sustainable Land Use Initiative is making a real difference in stabilising our fragile hill country soils and minimising erosion and nutrient contamination of our watercourses.

To cynically use Horizons as a whipping boy in election year, as Cr Bennett seems to have done, is not new. It was a favourite tactic of Michael Laws throughout his time as mayor and, unsurprisingly, the topic of a referendum held in conjunction with an election.

Laws turned up in Central Otago in 2016, beating the same drum for a mega-merger of councils to produce an Otago unitary authority. It may have garnered a few votes for his successful campaign to be elected to Otago Regional Council but was given short shrift by his fellow representatives.

We can only hope our regional and district councils similarly kick Cr Bennett and his rural malcontents into touch while relying on voters to show their common sense in October. (Abridged)

CAROL WEBB

Whanganui



Help for the homeless

If every church took in a homeless person or family, that would be a huge help as there are many churches in NZ and Whanganui that are not used most of the week and have kitchens and bathrooms.

They could all work together. We have to start caring for each other more as there are 40,000 homeless in NZ.

J FARRANT

Whanganui



Send your letters to: The Editor, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, PO Box 433, Whanganui 4500; or email editor@wanganuichronicle.co.nz