Letters: We too can make a change

I am really angry!

STUDENTS want to take a day off to strike against the inaction we adults take when it comes to climate change and their initiative is greeted with disapproval from some politicians and teachers. We are mucking up their future — all of us.

We should join them in their strikes. Where are the adults? Why are we not striking?

The students should be applauded and supported for their initiative.

What use is a good education to them if the future looks like they won't be able to use it?

Phil Twyford has reportedly said, "If there is one issue that's going to affect the next generation, it is climate change".

Hello! It is already affecting us now, Phil! You know, all those fires, hurricanes, extreme weather patterns and increased floods?

Climate change is here NOW.

In the last Listener is an article about a new book concerning climate change. The author of this book doesn't mince words like our politicians do and clearly points out the reality. Please read it and then go and support the students.

ANNE MOHRDIECK

Whanganui

Children are right to strike

Of course, our kids would be better to be in school instead of losing education striking.

But they are damn right to be out on the streets voicing their concerns and disgust at the lack of action on climate change. It is their future; they will still be around when the faeces finds the fan.

I think there are very few people now who still think climate change is a hoax, except for the Orange Peril, who still displays his ignorance and has become the face of climate change denial.

And that brings us to those who are voicing their opinion that the kids shouldn't be striking. Who are they? Mostly those who have also been ignoring the scientific evidence of climate change for at least 30 years.

Their reason, other than plain ignorance, is that it interfered with their belief in the God of profit and its mantra of continuous growth. The warnings have been out that more growth equals more resource use and greater global warming.

With the National Party in denial for so long, they seem unable to grasp the connection between something as simple as more oil, more cars and more motorways equals more CO2, hence their insistence they will reinstate oil exploration and building more motorways.

When the British PM castigated students for their strike as wasting their future, a student leader replied that she and previous governments had wasted 30 years procrastinating about climate change and she was worried about one day?

If politicians don't want students striking, then bloody well do something.

JOHN MILNES

Whanganui

Treat all income the same

Rene De Jongh (Letters, March 2) fulminates on the New Zealand tax system, clearly blaming this Government for what happened before they were on the Treasury benches. For some, this is almost the Kiwi way.

Mike Hosking (March 2) makes a confusion of a capital gains tax and fairness when, simply, everyone has capital. It is their labour, the "sweat of their brow" that they exchange for wages/salary.

Be they TV hosts, shopkeepers, farmers or banking executives, they all expect to pay personal income tax on earnings from their jobs. For the vast majority, this is their only income stream.

Meanwhile, those with enough money or credit (capital) can, by buying and selling shares and equities (or land and buildings), make or boost their income stream with any capital gain between buying and selling prices.

There is no tax on this income, while even gambling wins have a tax impost at source.

The Kiwi way should be a fair and equable tax regime, treating all income the same.

H. NORTON

Kaitoke

Making a difference

On behalf of Alzheimers Whanganui Inc, I wish to thank all the wonderful volunteers who turned out to help us with our recent street appeal.

Thank you also to our community for their generosity.

Although we have yet to finalise the figures, Alzheimers Whanganui Inc raised about $6000, which will go towards improving the care of people with dementia and their families in our community.

Dementia is one of New Zealand's biggest health challenges, and we can't afford to do nothing.

Making changes that keep people well for longer and delay entry into residential care could achieve cost benefit ratios of 6.6 times the investment.

That's a return of $6.60 for every dollar invested.

More importantly, it could increase the quality of life for people with dementia and their family/whānau and caregivers, so thank you all for your support.

WENDY PATERSON

Manager, Alzheimers Whanganui

