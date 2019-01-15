

Record entry numbers have been seen just a week away from New Zealand's biggest sailing regatta, the CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week.

The event, which takes place from January 22 to 25, already stands at over 110 boats. This time last year, entries for the event stood at 87, with the final total for last year's regatta being just over 100 boats.

The continued growth of entry numbers for the event had showed just how much people enjoy the week, which had aimed to be a regatta "by sailors, for sailors".

"We're almost totally run by volunteers, and that's something I'm really proud of," regatta chairwoman Manuela Gmuer-Hornell said.

Advertisement

"We're a regatta by the people, for the people, and I think that's what makes Bay Week special."

The week offered a variety of racing options for monohulls, multihulls and sport boats. Entrants have the option to participate in windward leeward racing, or opt for a single, longer bay race each day, with or without spinnakers.

Organisers were happy to hear from any other classes that would like to take part as there was also class racing for Young 88s, Weta Trimarans and Tornadoes set to take place.

Gmuer-Hornell said organisers had tried to make sure the event fresh and interesting each year to keep people engaged, without straying too much from a format which was clearly popular with competitors.

"We did a survey last year to see what people wanted changed, and the response was pretty clear - not a lot.

"It's really good to know that we're putting on an event people love and want to come back to every year."

Despite this, she said they were always looking for ways to make changes so each year a bit different. This year the event will stage a beach party, which had been one of the traditions of the week in years past.

Entries will still be accepted right up until January 22. To register online, visit: www.bayofislandssailingweek.org.nz.