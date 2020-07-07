Hot on the heels of Hoskins Sotutu, the Blues have locked in another talented prospect with wing Mark Telea extending his contract for a further two years.

Telea has turned heads in his rookie Super Rugby season. The 23-year-old North Harbour product ranks first in defenders beaten with his trademark head movement and fend making him incredibly difficult to contain. He also sits second in clean breaks and metres gained.

"Mark has taken his opportunity with both hands. He works really diligently on his fitness and his skills and we are thrilled with his first season so far," Blues coach Leon MacDonald said.

"He has enjoyed the platform established by the forwards which has given him licence to have a crack. While the stats speak for themselves, it does not show just how hard he works. We are pleased that we can continue to work with him to develop his game in the coming years."

Telea, who has a South African father and Samoan mother, emerged through Massey High School and grew up wanting to emulate the feats of the great wingers such as Springboks World Cup-winner Bryan Habana and All Blacks Joe Rokocoko, Sitiveni Sivivatu and Jonah Lomu.

"All of them I idolised the way they play really elusive and fast and you try and learn from them," Telea said on Tuesday as the Blues prepare for their trip to Christchurch this Saturday.

Mark Telea during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

While his try-scoring ability and elusive nature have captured attention it's another area of growth since joining North Harbour four years ago that has allowed Telea to take the next step in his career.

"Having a voice. I was really shy when I first started in 2016 so I had to build that confidence to talk to my peers and feed them information.

"I used to go to watch the Blues with my brothers and now I have the chance to chase my dreams. Coming through North Harbour and with the Blues A team has made it easy to come here.

"The experience of my debut against the Chiefs, my first time playing in Johannesburg where Dad is from and playing in front of the full house at Eden Park were all special.

"For me is it about being the best I can be for the team and I excited to have the opportunity to continue to play for the Blues."

Telea and captain Patrick Tuipulotu are only players to have started in all 10 games for the Blues this year – seven in Super Rugby and three in the Aotearoa competition.

With rapidly emerging stars Sotutu and Telea signed for the next two years the Blues continue to make the right moves on and off the field.