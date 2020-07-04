All Blacks great Dan Carter is making his return to New Zealand rugby, playing for Canterbury club side Southbridge against West Melton this afternoon.

The new Blues signing has yet to take the field for his Super Rugby Aotearoa side but will be donning the blue and white of Southbridge as he continues to get back to full fitness.

The 38-year-old hasn't played a game of competitive rugby since December when he led the Kobelco Steelers to victory in the Japanese Top League final.

Carter, who last played for Southbridge in 2014, played all of his age-group rugby with the Canterbury club, as did his father Neville who remains heavily involved with the club.

His return to the field is the latest step in Carter's return to Super Rugby, though Blues coach Leon MacDonald has warned that Carter is unlikely to make his Blues debut against the Crusaders next week.

Catch all the action in the live stream below.