Bush Rugby over the years is to be highlighted with the mounting of two honours boards at Bush Multi-Sports Stadium.

When the Konini Rugby Jubilee was held in 2006, surplus funds held from the function together with some contributions from the Bush Sports Club and others have enabled two honours boards to be displayed at the Stadium in Pahiatua.

David Galvin's name is on the board. He was a member of the New Zealand Rugby Union the year of the first World Cup, where he organised bringing over the Canadian team.

This was organised by David Galvin (ex-New Zealand Rugby Union) and Pahiatua accountant Tony Fouhy.

The boards outline Bush Rugby until 1971. Bush then amalgamated with Wairarapa for the New Zealand union rugby (although Bush sub-union representative games continued.)

"Highlights of early years of Wairarapa-Bush are included on the boards," said Tony Fouhy. "The representative team was competitive against the very best of New Zealand teams during that period."

Konini ex-players and supporters together with all ex-Bush Representatives are invited to attend the function to be held at 11am on Saturday, July 11.