New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

On tonight's episode, the panel discusses the first weekend of rugby since the nationwide lockdown was lifted.

Steve Lancaster, New Zealand Rugby's head of community rugby, joins us as the community game gets underway and CEO Mark Robinson shares some info on World Rugby's recent meeting about the proposed global calendar.