Warren Gatland has been voted the greatest ever rugby coach, according to readers of Rugby World magazine.

The popular British rugby magazine created a voting bracket pitting 32 of the best coaches in the sport's history against each other, where readers on Twitter voted on each round.

Gatland, who is currently preparing for the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa as coach of the Chiefs, won the most votes in the final to beat Ian McGeechan.

The 56-year-old Kiwi coach also beat All Blacks legend Graham Henry and Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus in the bracket.

Advertisement

Gatland has had an impressive CV over the years.

He has won three Six Nations Grand Slams as Wales coach; took out a series win with the British and Irish Lions against Australia in 2013, as well as a drawn series against the All Blacks in 2017. He has also won three successive English Premiership titles with the Wasps, as well as the Heineken Cup and European Challenge Cup.

Warren Gatland. Photo / Greg Bowker

The poll, however, wasn't received well by some fans, who claimed other coaches like Graham Henry deserved the title.

"Seriously. Thats the final? Give your heads a wobble whoever voted," one fan said on Twitter.

"I'd say Graham Henry is better than both of those to start with."

Gatland will next year take charge of the Lions as they travel to face world champions South Africa.

Speaking to Rugby World, Gatland looked ahead to the Lions tour and said England lock Maro Itoje is in contention to captain his side.

"There are some pretty good second-rows around," Gatland said. "You have Courtney Lawes and George Kruis. How's Alun Wyn Jones going at that time? There's James Ryan.

Advertisement

"There's no doubt about Itoje's quality. He's an intelligent player and an intelligent man and has been incredibly successful in his career. He would definitely be in contention as one of the possibilities as captain."