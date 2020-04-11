By RugbyPass

Less than a week after hitting the headlines with a miraculous behind-the-back trick pass shared on social media, Quade Cooper is causing another stir with his seemingly limitless passing ability.

Trading the rugby ball in for an American football, the former Wallabies playmaker produced a scarcely believable windmill reverse flick pass while training with NRL star Tavita Pangai Jr.

Cooper found the Brisbane Broncos bruiser from around 20 metres away with the pinpoint pass while the duo were training together at the Broncos training ground in Red Hill.

The 32-year-old's most recent exploits come in the wake of a video that showcased his sensational behind-the-back pass to Pangai Jr earlier in the week.

The original video was well-received by Cooper's followers, with a number of high-profile players and even NFL star Antonio Brown commenting their amazement on the post which has over 80,000 likes.

Cooper has garnered similar attention with his second video, once again accruing over 80,000 likes within the first 24 hours.

A multitude of players from both rugby union and league have again flocked to the post to pay tribute to the 70-test pivot's efforts.

Long-time halves partner Will Genia was among those praising his former Reds and Rebels teammate's exploits, writing: "Bro WTF!!!! Your skills are limitless. Perfect spiral and on the money. Get me in these videos I wanna be famous too".

Current and former players from both codes weren't the only ones getting in on the action, as a raft of global media outlets shone the spotlight on Cooper's freakish distribution skills, including ESPN's SportsCenter, which shared the clip to its 36.4 million followers on Twitter.

Cooper has been working out around Brisbane in 2020 after returning in February from a brief debut season with Japanese rugby team Kintetsu.

The Kiwi-born playmaker had been playing alongside Genia at the Liners in the second-tier Top Challenge League after failing to make the Wallabies' World Cup squad following a season with the Melbourne Rebels last year.

