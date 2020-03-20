The hits keep coming for rugby as a large contingent of New Zealand players in England prepare for potential pay cuts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which threatens to cripple the global game.

Reports from England, in both the Telegraph and Daily Mail, suggest up to seven Premiership clubs will this week ask players to take a 25 per cent pay cut after the competition was suspended until at least April 24.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson today suggesting the UK may need three months to get ahead of the coronavirus curve, the chances of rugby resuming at any level next month appears remote.

The prospect of no games and no gate takings, which for some English teams contribute 30 per cent of revenue, has clearly spooked professional clubs, many of whom now fear they may go under in the current climate.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Former All Blacks star Byron Kelleher arrested for alleged assault of fiancee's ex-partner

• Coronavirus: New Zealand's Super Rugby substitute takes another blow

• Super Rugby: Confirmed - 'exciting' Kiwi-only competition is imminent

• NZ Rugby releases initial findings of review into health of game

Cutting wages would be a breach of contract, and so players would have to agree to the proposal. The players' union and association are expected to step in to assist with negotiations.

Wasps are one club mentioned and they have high-profile New Zealanders including Lima Sopoaga, Brad Shields, Malakai Fekitoa, Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Jimmy Gopperth on their books. Jacob Umaga, the nephew of Tana, is also on the roster.

Former All Blacks midfielder Francis Saili plays for Harlequins, another club reportedly keen to cut wages.

Malakai Fekitoa in action for Toulon. Photo / Photosport

Unlike New Zealand, where the national body pays the players, clubs in England are privately run.

New Zealand Rugby hasn't ruled out asking its players to take a pay cut and this may, in fact, be entirely likely with wages directly linked to around 36.5 per cent of the national body's income.

New Zealand player wages may, therefore, hinge on plans to stage local derby matches while Super Rugby is suspended – plans that become more challenging with each day and new government protection measures.

News of potential pay cuts in England comes as the Pro14, which features teams from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, South Africa and Italy, opt to suspend their season indefinitely, going as far as to cancel their final which was set to take place in Cardiff on June 20.

Advertisement

Such a decision was not totally unexpected, but it may have major ramifications for the July tests when Wales and Scotland are scheduled to face the All Blacks, and Ireland are supposed to visit Australia.

While those countries are locked out of not just competitive matches but training for the foreseeable future, the July tests become increasingly tenuous. That prospect further threatens New Zealand Rugby's bottom line.

A statement from Pro 14 organisers issued on Friday (NZT) said: "The suspension of the 2019/20 season of the Pro 14 is now on an indefinite basis due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Due to the evolving situation, unfortunately the board had to take the further decision to cancel the Pro14 final at Cardiff City Stadium, set to take place on June 20.

"Refunds will be made automatically to all who have already purchased tickets."

Any final played as part of the 2019/20 season "will be hosted by the team with highest-ranking based upon league records from this campaign".

Former Chiefs turned Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, currently in his final season with Glasgow, and All Blacks assistant Brad Mooar, with Scarlets, lead teams in the Pro14 competition.