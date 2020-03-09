All Black Beauden Barrett is targeting his former side for his debut match for the Blues.

Barrett trained with his new Super Rugby side today and said he is keen to make his long-awaited debut for the Blues in round 11 against the Hurricanes – his former team - at Eden Park.

Beauden Barrett with boots on... the news gets even better for the Blues... pic.twitter.com/zvEUUTWukR — Patrick McKendry (@patmck6) March 9, 2020

Barrett is on sabbatical from the game. His last match was in the All Blacks' bronze medal playoff against Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

He will make his return to club rugby for the first time in about a decade next month for Taranaki club side Coastal in their match against Southern in the small rural town of Rahotu, south of New Plymouth.

The 28-year-old has been in and out of Blues headquarters and was spotted on the Blues' training field before their loss to the Chiefs.

Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry said at the time that Barrett looked in good form.

"He's in great nick. He's a true professional who knows how to keep himself in shape when he's away from the game," Coventry said.

"He's going to be short of a few games of footy but we've got a plan around how we get him ready to play. It won't be too long before he's back with us."