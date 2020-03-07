If there was a prize for the most bizarre moment in the Six Nations, England star Joe Marler has won it this year.

The prop was caught fondling Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones' penis during the Six Nations clash between the two sides at Twickenham.

England's Joe Marler took an unusual approach to tackling the opposition at Twickenham. Photo / Twitter.

Wales' wing George North's massive carry to the line six minutes into the game saw a build-up of bodies and things – somewhat inevitably – boiled over.

Marler, known for his on-field mischief, took it to the next level with an attempted bit of sleight of hand with Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones.

An alarmed looking Jones, himself known for bringing plenty of edge to the contest, looked to the assistant referee for help but none was coming.

Wonder how all the folk tweeting in support of Joe Marler would react if a stranger randomly fondled them?#ENGvWAL — Graham Love (@glove931) March 7, 2020

Mad that if Joe Marler was just an ordinary person with an ordinary career he’d have been facing a sexual assault charge soon #ENGvWAL — kieraevans (@kieralevs) March 7, 2020

I think I just witness a sexual assault on national TV.



That’s not a yellow or red card. That’s a prison sentence! ARREST THAT MAN! #ENGvWAL



pic.twitter.com/dXBVbp6TuP — Tom (@Tom___9) March 7, 2020

It was a moment that evoked the infamous Vinny Jones ball grab on Paul Gascoigne during a Premier League match in the mid-1990s.

James Haskell noted: "I'm kind of gutted that Joe Marler only squirted me with water. You must be his favourite @AlunWynJones."

ITV talked about the incident at half-time and Welsh pundit Gareth Thomas - who announced he was gay in 2009 - had his say on Marler's antics.

Thomas - a former Wales captain - said: "It would've never have happened in my day and I'm really upset about that - because if it had I would have never retired!"

The joke from the openly gay former dual-code rugby player went down very well with supporters on Twitter.

One said: "Gareth Thomas saying he's upset at the Joe Marler behaviour because if he'd known he would do that "he'd never have retired" I AM CRYING."

Another tweeted: "Gareth Thomas just did the best bit of punditry in sport's history."

One fan went further and said: "Marler is a legend but Gareth Thomas's retort is pricesless! Isn't rugby a wonderfully 'inclusive' sport?"

Wales must beat England to stand any chance of retaining the Six Nations crown they won in 2019 under former coach Warren Gatland.

They have lost on their last four visits to Twickenham, with their previous success coming in a 28-25 victory in 2015.