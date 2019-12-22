Of course it had to come down to this.

All Blacks fans have to decide between greats Richie McCaw or Dan Carter for World Rugby's player of the decade.

World Rugby last week launched a bracket style poll to be voted by the fans to help name the best player of the last 10 years.

16 players were nominated, seven of which were All Blacks, with McCaw and Carter winning out through to the final.

Advertisement

In fact the final four were all New Zealanders with Carter advancing to the final over Beauden Barrett and McCaw also beating incumbent captain Kieran Read.

READ MORE:

• Rugby: All Blacks locking stocks set to be tested in 2020

• Rugby: All Blacks' home test schedule and venues announced for 2020

• Rugby: All Blacks coach appointment all but a done deal - Hamish Bidwell

• Who New Zealand rugby players voted as the All Blacks' best

