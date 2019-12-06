Former All Black Ben Franks has a new business venture.

The former All Black has partnered with English rugby player James Haskell and cannabis biotech company CiiTECH to launch Impact Sports, a UK-based brand which uses cannabidiol for its line of products geared towards athletes and helping with workout recovery.

Cannabidiol , or CBD, is a non psychoactive derivative of cannabis, reports Newstalk ZB.

Last year, the World Doping Agency took CBD off the banned list for athletes.

Ben Franks joined Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive to talk about his new venture, and his views on cannabis ahead of next years referendum.

