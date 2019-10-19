Controversial Wallabies coach Michael Cheika dropped an f-bomb in one of his final interviews in the role after his side were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup.

"I was supposed to get this done for the people here and for Australians. F***** so disappointed," Cheika said after his side's 40-16 defeat to England at Oita Stadium.

It is the third time Australia have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage, all by England.

"We played quite well, the first 50 or 60, again we gave away two intercepts and they defended well and the better team won. That's the way it is sometimes, we got to suck it up," Cheika added in an on-field interview after the game on Spark Sport.

Cheika was asked what he would say to his team after falling well short of the World Cup title.

"I don't know, we'll get there. I think the lads put everything that I had into it today. I want all the Aussies that are here and back at home to know they gave it everything they put their bodies on the line. Yeah we made a few mistakes at different times. They have given everything these lads. Over however long it has been. They are credit to their country and I know we are all so disappointed," Cheika said.

Cheika's contract with Rugby Australia ended at the completion of their tournament. He became the Wallabies coach in 2014 when Ewen McKenzie left the role.

During his tenure over that time, Australia played 68 matches with 34 victories, 31 defeats and two draws.

Today's defeat was Australia's eighth in nine games under Cheika.