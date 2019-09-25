The All Blacks don't just dominate on the pitch, they rule the world of social media.

And it's no surprise, with many of the player's individual popularity among fans being made clear at the Rugby World Cup.

Boasting an incredible 1.5 million followers, the All Blacks are the kings of Instagram. They sit 300,000 followers ahead of World Rugby, which ranked second over the 19 other teams competing in the 2019 event.

England rank second with 744k followers on Instagram and France in at third with 323k followers.

The All Blacks have set the bar even higher on Facebook.

With 4.6 million page likes, the All Blacks sit well ahead of second-ranked England at 1.8 million, while World Rugby only come in at 702k likes.

Twitter is the only social media platform where the All Blacks don't lead. Their 909.1k followers rank behind England's one million – the only team to crack the one million followers mark on the platform.

Russia, Namibia, Uruguay and Georgia sit among the least followed teams on social media.

The All Blacks charm offensive could be to thank for their dedicated online following with the team often going viral on social media.

Footage of the All Blacks' bowing to 69,000 fans at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday night is one of the most recent videos to send social media into a frenzy, with many fans praising the defending World Champions' classy act.

The @AllBlacks bow to the crowd to thank them for their support #RWC2019 #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/lpzUqWkz4Z — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 21, 2019

Individually, Beauden Barrett tops the chart as the highest-earning player per Instagram post at the Rugby World Cup.

Earlier this week, LiveRugbyTickets.co.uk revealed that Barrett, who boasts 459.1k followers on Instagram, will enjoy an astonishing NZ$2879.87 per sponsored post at the Rugby World Cup – a whole NZ$1,236.53 more than second-ranked Owen Farrell.

World Rugby's 2018 Player of the Year Jonathan Sexton with a following of 179.6k, earns the fourth most per post with a financial sum of NZ$1136.45per sponsored post.

Top five followed teams on Instagram

1. All Blacks 1.5m

2. England 744k

3. France 323k

4. Wallabies 293k

5. Argentina 242k

Top five liked teams on Facebook

1. All Blacks 4.6m

2. England 1.8m

3. South Africa 1.1m

4. Wallabies 692k

5. Ireland 612k

Top five followed teams on Twitter

1. England 1m

2. All Blacks 909.1k

3. Ireland755.4k

4. France 682.4k

5. South Africa 642.9k