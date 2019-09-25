Spark and TVNZ have apologised over an unfortunate gaffe that happened during their Rugby World Cup coverage.

The streaming service Spark Sport, who has already been under fire for technical difficulties during the All Blacks' opening Rugby World Cup game, have made another mistake — this time over flags.

In the pre-match coverage of Russia v Samoa on TVNZ on Tuesday night, the Tongan flag was used to represent Samoa in a graphic.

Spark has apologised over an unfortunate gaffe that happened during the Rugby World Cup coverage. Photo / TVNZ, Spark Sport

When the mistake was pointed out to Spark on social media, the company and TVNZ quickly responded with an apology.



"This was human error on our end, and totally not okay. We're very sorry!," TVNZ wrote on Twitter.

"Sorry about that! We let TVNZ know as soon as we were made aware so that they can make sure it doesn't happen again," Spark Sport added.

A Spark spokesperson told Stuff that it was a one-off mistake as the other graphics had the correct flag.

"We apologise to any Samoa fans who were upset by this mistake."

Many social media users expressed their disappointment over the blunder.

"I know u guys [sic] busy trying to suss your streaming challenges, but that's no our Samoan flag. That's the flag of Tonga," one Twitter wrote.

One asked: "Is it really that hard to distinguish the difference between Samoa and Tonga let alone their flags?"