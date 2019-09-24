Sonny Bill Williams has apologised to a photographer after using an image without credit, which led to Instagram taking down the post.

Williams spoke out yesterday about the photo being removed from the social media site, unaware that it was because he failed committed a copyright infringement.

Williams, who is a devout Muslim along with All Black teammate Ofa Tuungafasi, claimed that Instagram removed a photo of the duo praying before the All Blacks' match against the Springboks in Yokohama because it was reported by a "third party".

The All Black midfielder took to Twitter and Instagram to question why the "simple picture" was taken down by the social media giant.

Advertisement

"Hello @instagram & to all that reported this photo. I'm wondering why this was removed from mine and @TuungafasiO pages?" Williams wrote.

"Surely a simple picture of someone expressing their gratitude for what they've been blessed with is ok?"

Williams accompanied his post along with the original picture he posted and the notice he received from Instagram saying that the content he posted on the social media site "infringes or otherwise violates" the rights of a third party.

However it was later revealed that it was a copyright issue because Williams didn't credit Faiz Azizan, who took the photo.

"Asalamualiakum brother, please forgive me for the misunderstanding. I was sent the photo that already had your name cropped out, if I'd known before I posted I would've tagged you As you captured a beautiful moment. @instagram apologies also.

A little bit of Sabr(patience) goes along way," Williams said while re-posting the image with a credit.

Hello @instagram & to all that reported this photo. I’m wondering why this was removed from mine and @TuungafasiO pages? Surely a simple picture of someone expressing their gratitude for what they’ve been blessed with is ok? ❤🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/PbtqOl1gYF — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 24, 2019

Love your rugby? Subscribe now to NZ Herald Premium for unlimited access to premium content, including our exclusive, first-class rugby coverage. Check out our special rugby offer here