There's no doubt the All Blacks are hard at work behind the scenes as they eye a Rugby World Cup three-peat.

But that doesn't mean there's no down-time, and Japan has so far provided them with all sorts of fun and interesting experiences.

Here's what the All Blacks recently got up to off the pitch.

TASTE OF JAPAN

Advertisement

Ardie Savea, Angus Ta'avao, Sevu Reece and Ben Smith ventured the streets of Tokyo to experience the taste of Japan by sampling some Ramen.

It would have been a very different experience to visiting the CookieTime Cookie Bar Savea posted to his Instagram story yesterday to which Ta'avao commented as a "slice of home in Tokyo".

It went down a treat, however, according to Savea, Ta'avao and Smith who later raved about how much they enjoyed Ramen on a Japanese TV show.

PLAYMAKER OR PIANO PLAYER?

While Ta'avao showed off his moves yesterday on Japanese TV, Richie Mo'unga put his musical skills on display.

Richie Mo'unga playing the piano. Photo / Instagram

Footage of Mo'unga playing the piano – quite beautifully – in Tokyo, was posted to the All Blacks Instagram page earlier today.

Atu Moli was also quick to join in and prove his skills off the rugby pitch, chiming in for a fun duet.

ADIDAS HOSTS ALL BLACKS

Advertisement

Aaron Smith, Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock were among a group of All Blacks to attend an event at Adidas Brand Core Store in Shibuya.

Aaron Smith singing the billboard. Photo / Instagram

The event was tied in to promote Adidas' Creators Unite project which features star All Blacks.

Smith posted a video to his Instagram story signing a billboard promoting the project.

FRONT ROW SWEAT-SESH

Not all the All Blacks were out exploring the city, with the front row "shifting a bit of tin" in the gym today.

Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala were among the All Blacks front row snapped in the gym on the All Blacks' Instagram page as the team prepares to face Canada next Wednesday in their second pool game of the Rugby World Cup.

UP NEXT ...

Having enjoyed a few fun days in Tokyo following their 23-13 victory over the Springboks on Saturday night, the All Blacks will jet to Oita this afternoon before taking a bus to Beepu where they will be based for the next week.

They will be training at Jissoji Multipurpose Ground ahead of their clash against Canada next week at Oita Stadium.