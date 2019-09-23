All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao has the moves both on and off the field.

The All Blacks have spent the past two days interacting with fans and attending media events in Tokyo following their 23-13 victory over the Springboks on Saturday, with some of the team making an appearance on a Japanese morning show.

Ta'avao, joined by teammates Ardie Savea and Ben Smith, was hosted on a Japanese TV show on Ntv Sukkiri this morning where he surprised viewers with some hilarious dance moves.

After a few classic Cha-Cha steps, the 29-year-old broke out into the iconic "Gangnam Style" dance made famous by South Korean artist PSY.

Aside from dancing, the trio treated one of the hosts to being lifted in a lineout before telling viewers about how much they liked Tonkotsu Ramen.

Morning TV in Japan dominated by #RWC2019



Aside from interviewing a fan who drank 20 beers in 40 minutes, and explaining the concept of “buffalo”

a trio of #AllBlacks told viewers how much they liked Tonkotsu Ramen 🍜 #RugbyWorldCup @WatchBuffalo pic.twitter.com/MavH9i0aMW — Rich Freeman (@FreemanrugbyJPN) September 23, 2019

The appearance continues the All Blacks' charm offensive in Japan.

Moments after the All Blacks' comprehensive victory in their opening Rugby World Cup clash against the Springboks, they also won the battle for hearts with an astonishing show of respect in the Yokohama Stadium.

The All Blacks claimed an impressive 23-13 win against the old foe, in what many observers believe could be a rehearsal for the final on November 2.

Shortly after the final whistle, Kieran Read's men were pictured bowing to a 69,000-strong Yokohama Stadium.

Read explained the gesture after the match.

"It's really important for us to connect as much as we can with the Japanese people. We know that they love us as All Blacks, but we need to show a bit of love back to them.

"Their support's been fantastic so far and we saw that tonight – there's plenty of fans with the black jerseys which is fantastic. We want to enjoy this tournament, get out and see as many people as we can, and hopefully win some more fans."

This follows after Aaron Smith revealed the special measures taken by the team to respect the Japanese and their culture.

Last week, when the All Blacks were training in Kashiwa, those with tattoos had to cover up when using traditional onsen, or spas. It is something they have done on previous trips to the country.

Tattoos can offend in Japan because of their association with criminal elements in this most traditional of societies.

"We've got an onsen, or a spa, at every hotel," Smith said. "In Kashiwa that spa was a public one so we had to wear skivvies or tights. And that's okay, we're in Japan, we have to embrace their way, their culture."

The All Blacks travel to Oita tomorrow afternoon before taking a bus to Beppu where they will be based up until after next week's game against Canada on October 2.