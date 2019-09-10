If the All Blacks' extraordinary welcome in Japan gives any indication of what the tournament will be like, head coach Steve Hansen couldn't be more excited.

The All Blacks were greeted yesterday by hundreds of screaming rugby fans when they arrived in Tokyo where they were asked to sign numerous autographs and pose for photos with fans.

The team were then welcomed to their hotel by a group of local children, all wearing All Blacks jerseys, performing a passionate version of the haka.

Speaking to allblacks.com following their first training session, Hansen said it was unlike anything he had experienced at any World Cup.

Head coach Steve Hansen. Photo / Getty

"Awesome reception, we got," he said. "Pretty mind-blowing actually.

"I've been to five of these things and never seen anything like that so if that's an indication of the kind of support all the teams are going to get then it's going to be fantastic."

Beauden Barrett takes a selfie with fans as the All Blacks arrive in Japan. Photo / Getty

Having settled into training in Japan, Hansen said he's excited by the week ahead as they prepare to open their Rugby World Cup campaign.

The All Blacks kick off their first pool game against South Africa next Saturday night, setting the scene for arguably the toughest opening game of the competition.

Not wasting any time, Hansen said they've already hit the ground running on their first day in the capital city.

"As you can see the pitch is in outstanding nick," Hansen said. "We'll get a good weeks worth here done and get really excited about next week so I'm pretty happy.

Rieko Ioane cools down during the training session. Photo / Getty

"It just takes the pressure off and gives us time to work on the little things that we know we have to get better at and you can really emphasise those, so some really specific [things] that we have to get right to compete against South Africa."

And as for the sweltering heat? "Hydration is key, so sunblock and a real good hat, nothing to complain about here," Hansen laughed.

The All Blacks will take on the Springboks at International Stadium Yokohama on September 21.