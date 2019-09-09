As the current World Champions, it would be expected that the All Blacks are in for a mega payday should they claim their third successive Rugby World Cup in Japan.

However, it has been revealed that England players are set to share a jackpot of almost triple the amount of the New Zealand prize pool.

The All Blacks will each receive $150,000 if they're successful in defending the World Cup as part of a total $4.65 million pool.

And should the Kieran Read-captained side reach the final, but fail to win, they will be paid $35,000.

But sharing a prize pool of £7 million (NZ$13.4 million), the Telegraph has reported that England stars will each take home £225,000 (NZ$432,040) if they lift the Webb Ellis Cup victorious for the first time since 2003.

England head coach Eddie Jones with Willi Heinz. Photo / Photosport

In a change from the 2015 payment structure, the England players will receive bonus payments, increasing from the quarter-finals in a four-tiered bonus structure.

Reaching the quarter-finals is understood to be worth 10 per cent of the bonus pot, which would grant extra payments of around £16,000 (NZ$30,722) per player, should they reach the last four.

Although they're set to play for much less than their English rivals, the potential payment is the last of the All Blacks worries with former All Black prop Wyatt Crockett assuring it won't be a motivating factor for the men in black.

"There is so much that goes into winning a Rugby World Cup. Money comes and goes, but what doesn't is that trophy," Crockett told the Herald earlier this year.

"You can always say that you have won a World Cup and that is very special for myself and the guys.

"This World Cup is going to be incredibly tough and the motivation is to get your name and your team into history – a three-peat would be massive for the boys. As a player you want to be a player who has gone out there and won a World Cup."

All Blacks captain Kieran Read. Photo / Photosport

On top of any bonuses they secure at the World Cup, team members will also be paid $7500 a week from the time the men in black go into camp.

Members of the All Blacks' victorious 2011 World Cup team received a $100,000 bonus. Based on inflation that figure equates to $122,299 in 2019.