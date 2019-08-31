Aaron Cruden could be on his way to playing under new coach Warren Gatland at the Chiefs next year.

The former All Black first five-eighth has again been linked with a Chiefs return, after completing his stint with French club Montpellier this year.

The 30-year-old, who was part of two title winning Chiefs teams, can return to the Hamilton side before joining Kobe Kobelco Steelers in Japan.

Rumours of a possible return to the Chiefs surfaced earlier this year. Cruden and the Chiefs are now in "advanced negotiations" according to Stuff.

Cruden played six seasons for the Chiefs before heading overseas two years ago. The Chiefs have a partnership with Kobe, and Cruden will not start playing for them until early 2021.

The Chiefs' key playmaker is Damian McKenzie but he shifted back to fullback this year before the injury which put him out of the World Cup struck.

The Chiefs also used McKenzie's brother Marty at No. 10 and have jack Debreczeni and Tiaan Falcon in the pipeline.

Cruden's career in Europe has not been smooth sailing. The 50-test pivot , who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning side, has struggled with injuries and form.