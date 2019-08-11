England coach Eddie Jones has labelled Scott Barrett's red card as 'ridiculous' calling on World Rugby to be consistent after he claimed two Welsh players escaped red cards following similar offences against England today.

The All Blacks lock was sent off by referee Jerome Garces for a no-arm tackle on Michael Hooper that collected that back on his head as the Wallabies skipper went low. He became just the fourth All Black to be sent off in a test.

Barrett faced the judiciary in Perth last night facing a maximum ban of six weeks, however a verdict has yet to be announced.

According to the Independent, there were two similar tackles in England's win over Wales at Twickenham with both Wales halfback Aled Davies and No 8 Ross Moriarty escaping a red card or a yellow card for incidents on George Ford and Piers Francis respectively.

In both instances, referee Mathieu Raynal only penalised the tacklers.

"I thought there was an issue with the referee," said Jones, referring to the All Blacks-Wallabies test.

"We saw a red card yesterday which affected the game. We need to get some consistency into that area of the game. In the World Cup if you lose a player through a red card as New Zealand did yesterday, it makes the game very difficult."

"I thought we saw two instances today where that could have happened. I urge World Rugby - although I don't think they do anything at great pace do they - to get some consistency in that area because otherwise we will have games being destroyed by an inconsistent official making a decision on a law that's not clear.

Jones says some common sense must be applied.

"I thought it was ridiculous. A bloke gets tackled, (Barrett) goes to be second man in and his shoulder hits his (Hooper's) head and he gets a red card. We can't have that in the game.

"There has to be some common sense applied but maybe common sense was applied today really well. But what I'm saying is that we need to have some consistency and common sense. I think it's really important for the game."