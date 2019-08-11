New Zealand fans have been labelled arrogant by a British writer following Australia's stunning 47-26 win over the All Blacks in Perth last night.

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett, making his return to the test arena from a broken finger, copped a red card from Jerome Garces after the French referee deemed Barrett's no-arms tackle on Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, lunging low for the line at the time, warranted the ultimate punishment.

Barrett's exit just before halftime forced the All Blacks to scramble one man short for the entire second half. In the end, they conceded six tries to a rampant Wallabies side – the final 47-26 scoreline representing the most points the All Blacks have conceded in test history.

"Jerome Garces becomes the new Wayne Barnes. Blamed by NZ though making the correct call. Arrogance cannot absorb defeat, especially today's thrashing, so seeks to divert blame," Times writer Stephen Jones posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

Barrett faces a judiciary hearing tonight. Sonny Bill Williams, the last All Black to be sent off in a test, was handed a four week ban for his illegal hit in the second Lions test two years ago.

If Barrett gets a similar ban that would mean he would miss the final two tests before the World Cup - against Australia on Saturday and Tonga on September 7.

Beauden Barrett indicated his younger brother was grappling with his clumsy attempted tackle on Hooper, and subsequent punishment, which now leaves his initial World Cup fate in the hands of the judiciary.

"I was sitting next to him in the changing room. Obviously, he's really disappointed and carrying a lot of responsibility on his shoulders at the moment, but these things happen, we've just got to get around him," Beauden said.

"I reminded him that he's not a dirty player and he realises that, too, so he's just disappointed in himself. He's taking responsibility but these things can happen, especially when you're defending close to the line and players do get in a low position.

"We're obviously very disappointed with the outcome. We can learn a lot from tonight. The good thing about this opportunity is we get next week to start again and hopefully win the Bledisloe because that's what we came here to do."