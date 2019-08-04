Northland Rugby could be in for an icy reception when they play their first game of the Mitre 10 Cup.

Rugby Southland will host Northland in the first game of the national rugby competition this Thursday in Invercargill.

But a post by the Rugby Southland to Facebook today revealed Rugby Park Stadium covered in snow.

Replying to comments from shocked fans, Rugby Southland said it was very rare for them to see so much snow cover the field.

"Player: "Is that a try?" Referee: "Close enough ... I think," the club joked ."Crazy dumping here in Invercargill!"

Kick off is set for 7:35pm on Thursday however weather forecasts predicts temperatures to rise this week - along with rain.

Southland have lost 21 games in a row having last won a game October 8, 2016, when they beat Northland 39-31.