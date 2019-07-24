The All Blacks squad to face South Africa at Westpac Stadium was named this morning. Here's five key stats from the 23-man squad.

200

Lock Brodie Retallick will play his 77th test for the All Blacks but more remarkedly he bring up his 200th first class game when he takes the field on Saturday. Retallick made his first class debut for Hawke's Bay in 2010 and brought up his 100th game for the Chiefs this season. Retallick will join former lock Ali Williams on 77 test caps for New Zealand two behind Ian Jones who play 79.

75

Beauden Barrett will move into the top 20 of All Blacks most capped players when he takes the field for his 75th test. He's currently tied with Tana Umaga on 74 tests. It will be just the third test he has started in the 15 jersey - the last being in Tokyo 2013 against Japan. His first test start in 2012 against Italy in Rome was also in the 15 jersey. Barrett's last 36 tests were all in the number 10 which will be worn by Richie Mo'unga on Saturday.

14

With TJ Perenara wearing the nine jersey it will be his 14th test start in his 56th appearance. Perenara has come off the bench in 42 tests. Keven Mealamu holds the record for the Alll Blacks with 55 tests off the bench. It will be Perenara's fifth start in his last nine tests however after starting four in 2018.

21

Grab a yardie as Keiran Read will play his 21st test against South Africa. Of the previous 20 tests he has experienced five defeats, the most he has suffered against any team (four against Australia, two against Ireland the only other countries he's had multiple loses). George Gregan holds the record of playing 30 tests against South Africa while Richie McCaw played 26.

12