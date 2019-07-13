Losing to England in the group stages puts the Black Caps at an advantage in tomorrow's Cricket World Cup final, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says.

It was always an advantage to play a team twice at a tournament, Hansen, who coached the men in black to Rugby World Cup glory in 2015, said in an interview with Martin Devlin on The Devlin Radio Show today.

And the advantage was squarely with the team who lost in the first game, he said.

"The advantage is held by the team that loses because I think mentally it's very hard not to subconsciously think, 'Well, we've beaten these guys before', so you soften yourself a little bit, subconsciously, it's not a deliberate thing."

It had already occurred in this tournament.

"England played Australia [in the group stages] and Australia thumped them. So, you start getting a little bit ahead of yourself and start thinking about stuff you shouldn't."

Playing before a hometown crowd at Lords would add to the pressure against England, Hansen said.

"If you're not used to that kind of pressure it can overwhelm you. So probably [it's] advantage to New Zealand, because no one is expecting them to win in England ... it takes all the pressure off you.

"[And] are they capable of winning it? I think they are."

The hardest part of knock-out tournaments was just getting to the final, Hansen said, citing the comments of Indian captain Virat Kohli following his side's shock loss to New Zealand in the semifinal.

"He was humble and showed a lot of kudos to the Black Caps. But he made a pertinent point that 'we've played outstanding cricket in this tournament, apart from 45 minutes, and that's the reason why we're not going' ... and that's sport.

"If you're in a knock-out tournament, as [the All Blacks] found out in 2007, if you don't get it right in the 80 minutes, for us, and the 42 minutes, for the Indians, then you go home."

As for pressure, both from yourself and others, the best thing was to "walk towards" it, he said.

Rather than thinking about what will happen if you don't win, think about what will happen if you do.

"Immediately, if you say that to yourself, there's a different feeling. Your eyes light up, there's a smile on your face."

His final words of support to the team were to not be overawed by the occasion, and to believe in themselves.

They got there because they were a tremendous team, and one of the reasons they were in the final was because each member put the team first, he said.

"You look at Guppy [Martin Guptill]. He hasn't had the greatest tournament with the bat, but one of the reasons we're in the final is because he didn't lose himself. He stayed confident ... he was able to go out there and field like he did [ running Indian dangerman MS Dhoni out].

"He's now got to take that belief and confidence into his batting."

As a country, New Zealand now needed to get behind the team, Hansen said.

"Win, lose or draw, they've done us really proud."