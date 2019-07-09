A man has died choking on a pie during a fundraising event at a rugby club in Ashburton.

Phillip Andrew Ludemann, 30, of Canterbury, died on June 29 at the Southern Rugby Club's biennial fundraiser in Hinds.

Stuff reported he was competing in a three-person team as part of a time trial that involved his father, Ian Ludemann, shearing a sheep, following by the next team member drinking a beer, and the third eating a pie.

Club president Phil Cushnie told Stuff that "unfortunately Phil choked on the pie".

Ludemann's obituary said he "tragically passed away, peacefully".

He was a "deeply loved and special son" and cherished sibling and friend who would be "sadly missed by his cats and dogs and his many relatives and friends", the death notice said.

A celebration of his life was held at the Hotel Ashburton on Monday.