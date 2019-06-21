The All Blacks will play two tests against Wales and one against Scotland in New Zealand in July next year.

Apart from their normal Rugby Championship draw, which resumes next year after a truncated tournament in this World Cup year, the All Blacks will also play three tests in Europe in November 2020.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew confirmed the fixtures yesterday following a board meeting in Christchurch. He said the venues for next year's three domestic tests had been confirmed and would be revealed at a later date.

Next year's draw reverts to the original schedule agreed on two years ago after the collapse of the World Nations Championship concept which would have revolutionised the game's international fixture list, not to mention adding some much-needed revenue to New Zealand Rugby's coffers.

"New Zealand and all our Sanzaar partners had got to the point where we could sign the letter of offer which committed us to a further two months of more detailed due diligence but not everybody signed it and therefore the concept has been withdrawn," Tew said.

"We think it's disappointing that we didn't continue to try to find solutions to some of the issues we knew still existed but we accept the fact that not everybody agreed with it.

"We had a parallel piece of work under way so we are ready to talk to our broadcasters as we are required to by contract by the end of this month about what we've got to sell."

The biggest stumbling blocks for the Northern Hemisphere nations were the threat of relegation and the added travel.

The All Blacks last hosted Wales in 2016. The first two tests in Auckland and Wellington were relatively close before a 46-6 blowout in the final match in Dunedin.

The All Blacks last played Wales in 2017, a 33-18 victory in Cardiff.

Scotland last toured New Zealand in 2000, losing tests in Dunedin and Auckland 69-20 and 48-14 respectively.

Tew added that the official inquiry into the allegations of misconduct by Crusaders players in Cape Town recently was ongoing and that he had told the board he was willing to leave his post earlier or later, if required.

A fortnight ago, Tew announced his resignation after 12 years in charge.

"My hope is that whoever takes over this role will be able to come to the Rugby World Cup and experience that so they get that experience but it depends who they appoint."