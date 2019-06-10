There is just one round remaining in the 2019 Super Rugby season with 12 of the 15 teams still eying up the quarter-finals.

Four teams have already booked their spots - the Crusaders, Hurricanes, Jaguares and Brumbies are in the quarter-finals and will play hosts in the first weekend of the finals.

Quarter-finals match-ups as it stands:

1

Crusaders v

Advertisement

8

Rebels

2

Jaguares v

7

Stormers

3

Brumbies v

6

Lions

4

Hurricanes v

5

Bulls

How it sits:

The Crusaders have secured top spot and potential home advantage throughout the finals.

The Jaguares can be moved off second spot but they'd need to be upset by the Sunwolves.

According to the official Super Rugby website most wins is the tie-breaker if teams finish on the same amount of points. That doesn't help the Highlanders who have three draws to their name this season.

The Bulls sit in fifth, one spot ahead of the Lions however they face each other on Sunday. The match should decide which team will head to Wellington and face the Hurricanes in the quarters. The loser could slip to eighth (to face the Crusaders) or out of the playoffs.

The Sharks face the Stormers in a likely 'winner makes the playoffs, loser misses out' scenario.

The Highlanders needs a big win over the Waratahs on Friday and a few things to go their way. The same goes for the Chiefs who play a few hours later in Melbourne.

The Waratahs have an extremely slim chance of making it and it hurt out heads trying to work it out.

The Blues, Reds and Sunwolves are all out of the running.

The only game with nothing riding on it is Saturday's 7.35pm fixture between the Hurricanes and Blues. The 'Canes can't move from fourth while the Blues can't make the playoffs.