The All Blacks selectors may be in search for a back-up number 10 following the ACL injury to Damian McKenzie last weekend.

And Herald readers think one solution is to bring All Blacks legend Dan Carter back into the fold for a fifth Rugby World Cup.

Despite the fact the 37-year-old just underwent surgery, faces rehab and isn't contracted to New Zealand Rugby, Carter gained the second most votes (17.3 percent) in a Herald poll asking 'Who should be the All Blacks' third first-five?'.

The 112-test All Black was pipped in the poll by Blues first-five Otere Black (19% of votes).

Of other Super Rugby players Highlanders number 10 Josh Ioane got nine percent of votes followed by Marty McKenzie with seven percent.

Carter's last test was at the 2015 Rugby World Cup where he was named man of the match as the All Blacks beat Australia 34-17.

Following his international retirement, he played for Racing Metro in France before joining Japanese club side Kobe Kobelco Steelers this year.

He was named MVP for the Japanese league after leading the Steelers, to the title in his debut season with five conversions and one penalty in the final.

Carter recently underwent surgery after a cervical spine problem was discovered last month during a failed medical that halted his return to French club Racing 92.

Herald columnist Gregor Paul says an option for Steve Hansen and his selectors is to not take a third option first-five.



At the last World Cup the third number 10 Colin Slade started one pool game and that was at fullback. However at the 2011 tournament the All Blacks had to call on fourth option Stephen Donald in the final after injuries to Carter, Slade and Aaron Cruden.

Crusaders back-up number 10 Brett Cameron played a test against Japan last year but has had poor form in his limited chances this year.